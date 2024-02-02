MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029

The race moves to a new April slot this year, as round four between Australia and China, as part of Formula One’s efforts to have a more efficient flow of races and reduce the carbon footprint with shorter freight distances.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 15:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Drivers during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course.
Drivers during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Drivers during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix will stay at Honda-owned Suzuka until at least 2029 after signing a five-year contract extension, Formula One said on Friday.

The race moves to a new April slot this year, as round four between Australia and China, as part of Formula One’s efforts to have a more efficient flow of races and reduce the carbon footprint with shorter freight distances.

“Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Suzuka is a challenging and hugely popular circuit with drivers but its place on the calendar had been questioned with talk of a street race in Osaka possibly taking its place.

Related Topics

Formula One /

Formula 1 /

F1 /

Japanese Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: India 277/4; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 150 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029
    Reuters
  3. Davis Cup: Strong Indian team is firm favourite against Pakistan in historic clash
    PTI
  4. Indian women hope to put Olympic heartbreak behind, make strong start in FIH Pro League
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Prithvi Shaw fails on return, Pujara falls to leave Saurashtra five down
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029
    Reuters
  2. F1: Who might replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?
    Reuters
  3. Italy’s Peroni teams up with Ferrari in new partnership
    Reuters
  4. Goss and Permane join Red Bull’s renamed RB team
    Reuters
  5. F1: Ferrari adds Bearman to its Formula One reserve roster
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: India 277/4; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 150 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029
    Reuters
  3. Davis Cup: Strong Indian team is firm favourite against Pakistan in historic clash
    PTI
  4. Indian women hope to put Olympic heartbreak behind, make strong start in FIH Pro League
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Prithvi Shaw fails on return, Pujara falls to leave Saurashtra five down
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment