Lewis Hamilton takes Belgian pole as Ferrari slumps

Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday.

"I didn’t make a mistake,” Hamilton said proudly. The Briton's team mate, Valtteri Bottas, will start second on Sunday in a front-row lockout for Mercedes. "I need to attack if I want to keep my title hopes (alive),” said Bottas, who won the opening race of the season in Austria.

Max Verstappen will start third for Red Bull. It was a strong performance from Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, who starts from fourth on Sunday at the 7-kilometre (4.3-mile) track nestled in the Ardennes forest.

The two misfiring Ferraris of Charles Leclerc, last year's winner, and Sebastian Vettel, are towards the rear of the grid on the seventh row. "Honestly, yes. It’s sad to say that but getting into Q2 was a nice surprise. I’m starting from 13th and I think it will be difficult unless it rains,” Leclerc said.

While Leclerc has two podium finishes this season, Vettel is enduring his worst start since 2008. He has twice finished 10th and once 12th.

Vettel last won at the Singapore GP in September - his only victory in 2019 - and the German driver’s last podium finish was in Mexico in October. Since then he has retired in three out of nine races.

(With inputs from AP)