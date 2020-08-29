Home F1 Lewis Hamilton takes Belgian pole as Ferrari slumps The Briton's team mate, Valtteri Bottas, will start second on Sunday in a front-row lockout for Mercedes. Reuters 29 August, 2020 19:59 IST Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands on his car after setting the fastest time during the qualifying session prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa. - AP Reuters 29 August, 2020 19:59 IST Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday."I didn’t make a mistake,” Hamilton said proudly. The Briton's team mate, Valtteri Bottas, will start second on Sunday in a front-row lockout for Mercedes. "I need to attack if I want to keep my title hopes (alive),” said Bottas, who won the opening race of the season in Austria.Max Verstappen will start third for Red Bull. It was a strong performance from Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, who starts from fourth on Sunday at the 7-kilometre (4.3-mile) track nestled in the Ardennes forest. LEWIS: "That one was for Chadwick." pic.twitter.com/G2WDKotXH9— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 29, 2020 The two misfiring Ferraris of Charles Leclerc, last year's winner, and Sebastian Vettel, are towards the rear of the grid on the seventh row. "Honestly, yes. It’s sad to say that but getting into Q2 was a nice surprise. I’m starting from 13th and I think it will be difficult unless it rains,” Leclerc said.While Leclerc has two podium finishes this season, Vettel is enduring his worst start since 2008. He has twice finished 10th and once 12th.Vettel last won at the Singapore GP in September - his only victory in 2019 - and the German driver’s last podium finish was in Mexico in October. Since then he has retired in three out of nine races.(With inputs from AP) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos