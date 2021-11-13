Home F1 F1: Verstappen fined 50,000 euros for touching Hamilton's car Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen has been fined 50,000 euros ($57,250) after he touched and examined the rear wing of title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes following Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying. Reuters SAO PAULO, BRAZIL 13 November, 2021 22:29 IST FILE PHOTO: Max Verstappen has been fined 50,000 euros ($57,250) after he touched and examined the rear wing of title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes following Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying. - Getty Images Reuters SAO PAULO, BRAZIL 13 November, 2021 22:29 IST Formula One stewards fined Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen 50,000 euros ($57,250) on Saturday after he touched and examined the rear wing of title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes following Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads seven times world champion Hamilton by 19 points with four races left, qualified second for Saturday's 100km sprint race that determines the starting grid for Sunday's grand Prix at Brazil's Interlagos.More to follow... Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :