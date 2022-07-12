F1

Former F1 race director Masi leaves governing FIA

Masi was appointed after the sudden death of Charlie Whiting, who had been race director for decades, in Melbourne on the eve of the 2019 season.

Reuters
12 July, 2022 19:16 IST
12 July, 2022 19:16 IST
The FIA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Masi, whose job is now shared by Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, had gone

The FIA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Masi, whose job is now shared by Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, had gone | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Masi was appointed after the sudden death of Charlie Whiting, who had been race director for decades, in Melbourne on the eve of the 2019 season.

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi has decided to leave the governing FIA and relocate to Australia seven months after playing a part in one of the sport's biggest recent controversies.

The FIA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Masi, whose job is now shared by Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, had gone.

Masi changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, a move that handed the title to Red Bull's Max Verstappen and denied Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth.

He was replaced in February but had remained within the governing body, who had talked about offering him a new role.

Also Read
Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud

A subsequent report into the Abu Dhabi race found in March that Masi had made a "human error" but acted in "good faith".

The FIA said on Tuesday Masi had carried out his various functions "in a professional and dedicated manner" but had decided to return to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.

He was appointed after the sudden death of Charlie Whiting, who had been race director for decades, in Melbourne on the eve of the 2019 season.

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Videos

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Monza GP: Lewis Hamilton escapes serious injury thanks to halo

George Russell joins Lewis Hamilton in all-British Mercedes line-up in 2022

Alonso's F1 return - the wait is almost over

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

British GP: Stars at Silverstone

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us