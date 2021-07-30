Motorsport Motorsport Red Bull petition for British GP collision review dismissed by F1 stewards Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty for the incident that sent Red Bull's Max Verstappen to hospital for precautionary checks. Reuters 30 July, 2021 00:39 IST F1 Stewards did not feel the information Red Bull presented at a meeting at the Hungarian Grand Prix to support its petition for a review was relevant or significant enough to merit another look into the incident. - REUTERS Reuters 30 July, 2021 00:39 IST Formula One stewards on Thursday dismissed Red Bull's petition to review the collision between their championship leading driver Max Verstappen and his Mercedes championship rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty for the incident, that sent Verstappen to hospital for precautionary checks but was still able to win, with Red Bull criticising the sanction as too lenient.READ: F1: Verstappen takes new swipe at ‘disrespectful’ Hamilton Stewards, however, did not feel the information Red Bull presented at a meeting at the Hungarian Grand Prix to support their petition for a review was relevant or significant enough to merit another look into the incident. Read more stories on Motorsport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :