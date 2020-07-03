Motorsport Motorsport Jehan Daruvala qualifies sixth for his maiden F2 race Jehan Daruvala posted a timing of 1:15.028s, nearly six-tenths of a second slower than pole-sitter Guanyu Zhou who topped the timesheet. Team Sportstar 03 July, 2020 23:07 IST Jehan Daruvala has qualified sixth for his maiden F2 race in Austria (File Photo). - Rajeev Bhatt Team Sportstar 03 July, 2020 23:07 IST India's Jehan Daruvala qualified sixth for his maiden Formula 2 race in Spielberg, Austria, on Friday. Daruvala, who is one of Red Bull F1 team's junior driver, posted a timing of 1:15.028s, nearly six-tenths of a second slower than pole-sitter Guanyu Zhou who topped the timesheet with a timing of 1:14.416s. Daruvala will start from the third row of the grid just behind Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos