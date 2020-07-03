Jehan Daruvala qualifies sixth for his maiden F2 race

India's Jehan Daruvala qualified sixth for his maiden Formula 2 race in Spielberg, Austria, on Friday.

Daruvala, who is one of Red Bull F1 team's junior driver, posted a timing of 1:15.028s, nearly six-tenths of a second slower than pole-sitter Guanyu Zhou who topped the timesheet with a timing of 1:14.416s.

Daruvala will start from the third row of the grid just behind Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.