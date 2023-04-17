Jehan Daruvala to test Formula E car for first time in Berlin

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be testing a Formua E car for the first time at the Berlin round from April 22-23.

Daruvala is a Mahindra Racing reserve driver. The 24-year-old is fulfilling his Mahindra duties alongside a fourth full season in the Formula 2 Championship.

Follow RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Score

“ROOKIE TEST: @DaruvalaJehan will drive for us at the @FIAFormulaE Official Rookie Test after the Berlin E-Prix, making his debut outing in a Formula E race car,” Mahindra Racing tweeted.

⚡️ ROOKIE TEST: @DaruvalaJehan will drive for us at the @FIAFormulaE Official Rookie Test after the Berlin E-Prix, making his debut outing in a Formula E race car.



Who's excited to see him on track? pic.twitter.com/uqJIp77cut — Mahindra Racing (@MahindraRacing) April 17, 2023

“Really excited for this!… big thanks to @MahindraRacing for the opportunity,” tweeted Daruvala

Mahindra Racing is the only Indian outfit competing in Formula E though Tata-owned Jaguar is also part of the electric racing series.

In the ongoing Formula 2 season, Daruvala is racing for MP Motorsport. After three rounds, the Indian is sixth in the drivers’ standings with 32 points courtesy his third-place finish in both sprint and feature race in Jeddah.

Kush Maini, the other Indian in Formula 2, drives for Campos Racing and is ninth with 26 points.