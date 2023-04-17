Motorsport

Jehan Daruvala to test Formula E car for first time in Berlin

Jehan Daruvala is a Mahindra Racing reserve driver. The 24-year-old is fulfilling his Mahindra duties alongside a fourth full season in the Formula 2 Championship.

PTI
LONDON 17 April, 2023 19:12 IST
LONDON 17 April, 2023 19:12 IST
FILE PHOTO:

FILE PHOTO: | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jehan Daruvala is a Mahindra Racing reserve driver. The 24-year-old is fulfilling his Mahindra duties alongside a fourth full season in the Formula 2 Championship.

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be testing a Formua E car for the first time at the Berlin round from April 22-23.

Daruvala is a Mahindra Racing reserve driver. The 24-year-old is fulfilling his Mahindra duties alongside a fourth full season in the Formula 2 Championship.

Follow RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Score

“ROOKIE TEST: @DaruvalaJehan will drive for us at the @FIAFormulaE Official Rookie Test after the Berlin E-Prix, making his debut outing in a Formula E race car,” Mahindra Racing tweeted.

“Really excited for this!… big thanks to @MahindraRacing for the opportunity,” tweeted Daruvala

Mahindra Racing is the only Indian outfit competing in Formula E though Tata-owned Jaguar is also part of the electric racing series.

In the ongoing Formula 2 season, Daruvala is racing for MP Motorsport. After three rounds, the Indian is sixth in the drivers’ standings with 32 points courtesy his third-place finish in both sprint and feature race in Jeddah.

Kush Maini, the other Indian in Formula 2, drives for Campos Racing and is ninth with 26 points.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Memorable Michael Schumacher moments

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix - in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us