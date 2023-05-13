Motorsport

Martin claims first sprint win at French Grand Prix

Martin, who leapfrogged Ducati’s reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia into the lead, took the chequered flag 1.840 seconds ahead of Red Bull KTM rider Binder, denying the South African a third sprint win of the season.

Reuters
Bengaluru 13 May, 2023 19:45 IST
Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action during qualifying.

Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin in action during qualifying. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing produced a flawless performance to hold off Brad Binder and win his first sprint race at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans on Saturday.






