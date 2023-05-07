The Miami Grand Prix, fifth race of the 2023 Formula One season, will be held at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, USA on Sunday (Monday in India).

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will begin the race from pole position after being the fastest driver in qualifying on Saturday. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso will be alongside Perez on the front row.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who was third in qualifying, begins in second row with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen joining him.

When to watch the 2023 Formula One Miami Grand Prix? The 2023 Formula One Miami Grand Prix will be held at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, USA and begin at 1AM IST (May 8). Where to watch the 2023 Formula One Miami Grand Prix in India? The 2023 Formula One Miami Grand Prix will be live streamed in India on F1 TV Pro.

Two-time world champion and current championship leader - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen - begins the race from ninth spot on the grid.

Qualifying came to a halt with 96 seconds remaining when Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari into a barrier. Leclerc also crashed on Friday.

Perez trails teammate Verstappen by just six points in the championship standings and team boss Christian Horner vowed in Miami to allow the drivers to race for the title. Verstappen and Perez each have two wins this year as Red Bull has swept all four races and finished 1-2 three times.