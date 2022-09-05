Motorsport

Saudi Arabia set to host MotoGP race

Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of MotoGP, and the Saudi Motorsport Company on Monday confirmed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to bring the motorsport event to Suadi Arabia.

05 September, 2022
Saudi Arabia moved closer to hosting a race in the motorcycling world championship series after signing an agreement with MotoGP promoter Dorna.

Dorna Sports and the Saudi Motorsport Company on Monday “confirmed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding outlining their shared intention to bring the world’s premier motorcycle racing series to the Kingdom”.

“The addition of Saudi Arabia to the MotoGP calendar on an annual basis will see the sport expanding further into the Middle East, with Qatar currently hosting the only round in the region.”

MotoGP said the proposed event will take place on a newly-built circuit approved by the International Automobile (FIA) and Motorcycling (FIM) Federations.

The circuit could be in Qiddiya, a huge “entertainment city” under construction near Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is displaying a growing desire to make a name in the world of sport, as it pushes to improve its image on the international scene.

The country has hosted the Dakar Rally since 2020 and staged a Formula One Grand Prix on a street circuit in Jeddah for the first time last year.

