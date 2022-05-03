Suzuki cannot unilaterally quit Moto GP, says Dorna Sports

Moto GP promoter Dorna Sports has contacted Suzuki following reports the Japanese manufacturer will quit the premier class at the end of the season, reminding it on Tuesday that its contract does not allow it to make a unilateral decision.

Media reports on Monday claimed Suzuki was set to quit Moto GP at the end of the 2022 season. Suzuki did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Suzuki Motor Corporation had last year renewed their involvement in the Moto GP championship in a deal until the 2026 season.

“Following recent rumours of Suzuki departing Moto GP at the end of 2022, Dorna Sports has officially contacted the factory in order to remind them that the conditions of their contract to race in Moto GP do not allow for them to take this decision unilaterally,” Dorna said in a statement.

“However, should Suzuki depart following an agreement between both parties, Dorna will decide on the ideal number of riders and teams racing in the Moto GP class from 2023.”

Dorna said there was interest from factory outfits and independent teams looking to join the Moto GP grid.

“Interest from these parties has been re-confirmed in the past 24 hours,” it added.

Suzuki has quit Moto GP before, leaving the premier class after the 2011 season due to economic recession and a stronger Japanese yen. They made a full return in 2015. The factory outfit last topped the team and riders' standings in 2020 when Spaniard Joan Mir won his maiden title in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, while team-mate and compatriot Alex Rins finished third.