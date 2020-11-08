Motorsport Motorsport Suzuku's Mir wins European GP to extend championship lead Mir became the ninth different winner of the 2020 premier class season and is now 37 points clear of Rins and Quartararo in the standings. Reuters VALENCIA (SPAIN)) 08 November, 2020 21:08 IST Spain's rider Joan Mir of Team Suzuki Ecstar celebrates his victory on the podium after wining the European Grand Prix in Valencia. - AP Reuters VALENCIA (SPAIN)) 08 November, 2020 21:08 IST Suzuki's Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the world championship standings.Starting fifth on the grid, Mir moved up to second inside the opening three laps in Valencia before overhauling Rins with 11 laps remaining.READ | Czech Grand Prix uncertain on 2021 MotoGP calendar Pole-sitter Pol Espargaro took the final podium spot while Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo had to settle for 14th after going down on the opening lap.Mir became the ninth different winner of the 2020 premier class season and is now 37 points clear of Rins and Quartararo in the standings. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos