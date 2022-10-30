Motorsport

Viswas Vijayaraj prevails at top in LGB Formula 4 class at National Racing C’ship 2022 

Ahura Racing’s Viswas Vijayaraj won the race two of the LGB Formula 4 category at the concluding day of the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship 2022 in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
30 October, 2022 19:36 IST
LGB Formula 4 Race 2 winners - (from left) Vijayaraj (1st), Amir Sayed (2nd).

LGB Formula 4 Race 2 winners - (from left) Vijayaraj (1st), Amir Sayed (2nd). | Photo Credit: Special Arranagement

.A neck-to-neck battle ended with Vijayaraj defending his top position from race one. His compatriot Amir Sayed finished second, while MSport’s Vishnu Prasad finished a close third.

Seasoned campaigner and yesterday’s podium topper Anish D Shetty lost control and retired midway in the race two of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. It was Navaneeth Kumar, who took this opportunity to claim the top spot. In the pro category, Navaneeth took the lead, with Allwin coming second, and Ullas S Nanda finishing third.

The race three of JK Tyre Novice Cup started off right after and saw the young campaigners resuming their battle. However, another disappointment came soon as Momentum Motorsports’ Arjun Syam Nair, who topped in race two on Saturday, toppled over after getting hit by Aman Nagdev’s car.

It was Arjun’s teammate Chetan Surineni, who showed a surprising run to clinch the top spot at the podium, as DTS Racing duo Vinith Kumar, and Joel Joseph, came a close second and third, respectively.

