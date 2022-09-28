National Games 2022

National Games 2022, Lawn Bowls: Teams, formats, schedule and timings

The Lawn Bowls events will take place from September 28 to October 5 at the Kensville Golf and Country Club in Ahmedabad.

Team Sportstar
28 September, 2022 18:45 IST
Representative Image - Lawn Bowls schedule and timings at the 36th National Games.

Representative Image - Lawn Bowls schedule and timings at the 36th National Games. | Photo Credit: Bowls England/Twitter

Lawn Bowls at the 36th National Games started on September 28 with the women’s pairs matches between Assam and West Bengal. Gujarat and Manipur featured in the second match.

The sport will continue till October 5 with eight formats - singles, pairs, triples, fours - across men’s and women’s categories. A total of 128 matches are schedule during the eight days of play.

The states that will be fielding their teams in the sport are - Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha and Bihar.

On most days, the matches will be taking place across three sessions. Here is the full day-wise schedule for Lawn Bowls:

(The schedule images are screengrab from the National Games website)

Read more stories on National Games 2022.

