National Games 2022, Lawn Bowls: Teams, formats, schedule and timings

Lawn Bowls at the 36th National Games started on September 28 with the women’s pairs matches between Assam and West Bengal. Gujarat and Manipur featured in the second match.

The sport will continue till October 5 with eight formats - singles, pairs, triples, fours - across men’s and women’s categories. A total of 128 matches are schedule during the eight days of play.

The states that will be fielding their teams in the sport are - Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Delhi, Odisha and Bihar.

On most days, the matches will be taking place across three sessions. Here is the full day-wise schedule for Lawn Bowls:

