National Games 2022, October 6 LIVE: Boxing starts at 3 PM; Sai Praneeth, Ashwini Ponnappa in Badminton finals

ARCHERY

Recurve round - Women individual bronze medal match between Avani and Simranjeet Kaur has started. Simranjeet takes an early lead to put Avani under pressure. She hold on to the lead in style and wins the bronze medal for Punjab.

HOCKEY

Haryana and Gujarat facing off at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Ground, Rajkot in a pool-stage match.

FOOTBALL

Two games in the morning session. In women’s it is Maharashtra vs Assam and in Men’s, Manipur vs Kerala.

Basketball

Women’s 3rd place playoff - Kerala beats Madhya Pradesh 75-62 to win the bronze medal in the event. Telangana and Tamil Nadu will face off in the final at 10 AM.

Here’s what happened yesterday (October 5)- Y B Sarangi, MR Praveen Chandran, Jonathan Selvaraj

BOXING

Lovlina, Hussamuddin reach boxing quarterfinals

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin recorded comprehensive wins to reach the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories at the boxing arena of the National Games on Wednesday.

Lovlina will meet Indraja K.A. of Kerala in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals. Hussamuddin will take on national champion Rohit Mor in the men’s 57kg last-eight clash.

Encouraged by Assam teammate and World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro from the stands and seconded by Worlds and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Lovlina – who had injured her nose recently during the selection trials for the Asian Championships – did not let her debut bout in 75kg last long.

Lovlina rained punches on a hapless Nishi Bhardwaj, who got two standing counts before the referee stopped the contest in the opening round.

Hussamuddin convincingly defeated Satish Kumar 5-0. “After the Commonwealth Games, I spent some time with my (newborn) daughter, before resuming my training for the trials. I will use the National Games to prepare myself for the Asian Championships,” said Hussamuddin.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lomboria trounced Telangana’s Manasa Mattaparthi in a 60kg bout.

Important results (preliminary round): Men: 51kg: Ankit Kumar (Har) bt Sai Kumar (SSCB) 4-1, Sparsh Kumar (Pun) bt Srinu Muvvala (AP) 5-0, Mukesh Kumar (Del) bt Manish Sahu (Cht) 5-0; 57kg: Muhammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Satish Kumar (UP) 5-0, Rohit Mor (Del) bt Rushikesh Goud (Mah) 4-1; +92kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Vishal Yadav (UP) 5-0. Women: 52kg: Nissy Thampi (Ker) bt Pooja (Del) 3-2, Rebecca Lalinmawii (Miz) bt Eva Marbani (Meg) 4-1; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria (Har) bt Manasa Mattaparthi (Tel) RSC-R3, Parvish Konthoujam (Man) bt Ritu (Chd) 4-1; Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) bt Neha (Raj) 4-0; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Nishi Bhardwaj (Bih) RSC-R1.

TENNIS

Zeel Desai, Manish Sureshkumar clinch tennis singles gold

Home favourite Zeel Desai claimed the women’s singles title, while Tamil Nadu’s Manish Sureshkumar took the men’s singles crown in the tennis competitions of the National Games at the Riverfront Sports Development Complex here on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Zeel was leading 6-2, 3-2 against Karnataka’s Sharmada Balu when the latter conceded the match due to an ankle injury.

“I am extremely happy to win the gold today. It was special to play with so much support on the home turf. I am used to the heat of Ahmedabad and it helped me while playing against some of them,” said Zeel.

Yubrani Banerjee of West Bengal and Rutuja Bhosale of Maharashtra bagged the bronze.

Manish rallied to beat Maharashtra’s Arjun Kadhe 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

After winning the first set, Arjun suffered rib pain and could not maintain the tempo. Manish took advantage of the situation to win the next two sets.

Karnataka’s S.D. Prajwal Dev and G. Manish got the bronze medals.

HOCKEY

Haryana, Punjab remain unbeaten in women’s hockey

Haryana and Punjab competed for their engagements in pool A and Pool B respectively with an all-win record in the National Games women’s hockey at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium here on Wednesday.

Haryana crushed Uttar Pradesh 5-1 for its third consecutive win in pool B. Odisha thrashed Gujarat 23-0 in another pool A match. Captain Gurjit Kaur scored a hat-trick as Punjab warded off a stiff challenge from young Jharkhand girls to win 3-2 in Pool B. Jharkhand stunned Punjab with an early goal scored by Salima Tete in the second minute. However, Punjab regrouped and captain Gurjit Kaur converted two penalty corners which they earned in the sixth and ninth minutes to take the lead. Gujrat completed her hat-trick by scoring off another penalty corner in the 26th minute. Jharkhand pulled one back in the 60th minute to reduce the margin.

In the men's section, Karnataka continued its unbeaten run with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Jharkhand. Tamil Nadu slumped to its second straight defeat after losing 1-3 to Uttar Pradesh in a pool B match.

The results: Men: Pool B: Karnataka bt Jharkhand 3-2; Uttar Pradesh bt Tamil Nadu 3-1. Women: Pool A: Haryana bt Uttar Pradesh 5-1; Odisha bt Gujarat 23-0; Pool B: Punjab bt Jharkhand 3-2; Madhya Pradesh bt Karnataka 3-0.

SWIMMING

Harshika topples Astha to clinch gold; Sajan dominates men’s 200m butterfly

The 14-year-old Harshika Ramachandra of Karnataka toppled another favourite Astha Choudhury on her way to her third individual gold medal in the 36 th National Games Swimming events at the Sardar Patel Aquatic complex here on Wednesday.

Harshika warded off a late challenge from Assam’s Astha Choudhury to win the gold in 200m butterfly with a new games record of 2:19.12. Harshika broke Richa Mishra’s old mark (2:21.68) set in 2015.

Astha, who narrowly failed to beat Richa’s mark in the heats in the morning, was the obvious favourite to win the final. But the Assam girl got off to a slow start while Harshika hit the water early and powered into the lead at the end of the 100m. However, Astha made a strong comeback after 150 metres and chased Harshika in the final 25 metres.

However, the Karnataka girl went all out and sneaked ahead of the Astha. Harshika later anchored Karnataka 4x200m freestyle relay squad to a new games record and took her gold medal tally to four.

Sajan Prakash came up with a dominating performance to win the men’s 200m butterfly with a new record. The Olympian was off to a good start and by the end of the first lap had left the field far behind. Sajan didn’t face any challenge and he finished at least 10 metres ahead of Assam’s Bikram Changmai to set a new record of 1:59.56s. Sajan improved his own record (2:00.69s) set in 2015.

National champion Chahat Arora came up with a scintillating performance in 50m breaststroke. Chahat led from start-to-finish to clock 33.31s and broke A.V. Jayaveena’s old mark (34.43) set in 2015.

The Karnataka men’s 4x200m relay team came from behind to win the gold. Gujarat led initially but the depth in Karnataka’s team enabled it to wrest back the lead and won comfortably in a new games record of 7:41.10.

Men: 50m breaststroke: 1. S.P. Likith (SSCB) (28.62), 2. Vaishnav Hegde (SSCB), 3. Shwejal Mankar (Mah); 200m butterfly: 1. Sajan Prakash (Ker) (1:59.58 – NGR; OR- 2:00.69, Sajan Prakash, Kerala, 2015), 2. Bikram Changmai (Asm), 3. Sanu Debnath (Ben); 4x200m freestyle relay: 1. Karnataka (7:41.10 – NGR; OR – 7:44.24s, Maharashtra, 2015), 2. Gujarat, 3. Maharashtra.

Women: 50m breaststroke: 1. Chahat Arora (Pun) (33.31s – NGR; OR – 34.43, A.V.Jayaveena, TN, 2015); 2. Aarti Patil (Mah), 3. Manavi Varma (Kar); 200m butterfly: Hashika Ramachandra Kar) (2:19.12 -NGR; OR – 2:21.68, Richa Mishra, MP, 2015), 2. Astha Choudhury (Asm), 3. Vritti Agarwal (Tel); 4x200m freestyle relay: 1. Karnataka (8:51.59 – NGR; OR – 8:54.73, Maharashtra, 2015), 2. Tamil Nadu, 3. Bengal.

ARCHERY

Rishabh, Aditi clinch individual gold medals in compound archery

Rishabh Yadav and Aditi Swami emerged as the men’s and women’s champions, respectively in compound archery competitions of the National Games at the Sanskardham Complex in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Haryana’s Rishabh defeated Maharashtra’s Ojas Detale 148-147 in a closely-fought final to take the men’s individual gold medal. Gurwinder Singh claimed the bronze medal.

Maharashtra’s Aditi pipped Delhi girl Pragati 144-143 narrowly to win the women’s individual gold. Sakshi Chaudhary got the bronze.

ALSO READ: RECORDS GALORE AT NATIONAL GAMES

Delhi – comprising Priyansh, Abhishek Verma, Kawalpreet Singh and Aman Saini – beat Punjab 233-226 to win the men’s team gold. Maharashtra took the bronze.

Aditi picked up her second gold when Maharshtra, also consisting of Monali Jadhao, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Purvasha Shende, defeated Andhra Pradesh 229-222 in the women’s team final. Punjab pocketed the bronze.

The Punjab duo of Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Avneet Kaur beat the Delhi pair of Priyansh and Pragati 155-153 for the mixed team crown. Uttar Pradesh secured the bronze medal.

