MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian triathletes took E.coli medicine for a month, says team doctor

Belgium withdrew from the team event after Claire Michel, who took part in the women’s individual triathlon on Wednesday, fell ill.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 17:16 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The flags of various countries are seen along the River Seine on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
FILE PHOTO: The flags of various countries are seen along the River Seine on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Maja Hitij
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The flags of various countries are seen along the River Seine on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Maja Hitij

Australia’s triathletes have been taking medicines to combat E.coli for a month, the team doctor said on Monday after they took precautions ahead of the event amid concerns over pollution levels in the river Seine.

The triathlon team of Luke Willian, Matthew Hauser, Natalie van Coevorden and Sophie Linn had earlier finished 12th in the mixed relay where the swimming leg was in the river Seine.

The four athletes also took part in last week’s men’s and women’s individual triathlon events. The men’s event was postponed due to pollution levels in the Seine.

“We started by administering a medication that’s good against E.coli, which is the main bacteria in this water, a month ago,” Carolyn Broderick told reporters.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill

“After the race, we’ve also been using prophylactic antibiotics and we’re using skin washes, ear washes, eye washes. So we’re trying to account for everywhere that may get infected essentially and similarly for our marathon swimmers,” the doctor added.

Four Australians are on the entry list for open water swimming -- Nick Sloman, Kyle Lee, Moesha Johnson and Chelsea Gubecka.

Belgium withdrew from the team event after Claire Michel, who took part in the women’s individual triathlon on Wednesday, fell ill. The Belgian Olympic Committee, however, did not elaborate on her illness.

“I’m not exactly sure what other teams are doing,” Broderick added. “But we’ve been in touch with infectious diseases experts and we’ve got good opinions prior to coming into that to try and minimise the risk.”

The marathon swimming events over 10-km will be held on Thursday (women’s) and Friday (men’s).

Related stories

Related Topics

triathlon /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: India to face China in skeet mixed team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India beats Romania in women’s team table tennis; Lakshya vs Lee at 6PM; India in bronze-medal match in Mixed Team Skeet at 6:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian triathletes took E.coli medicine for a month, says team doctor
    Reuters
  4. Badminton LIVE Score Bronze Medal Match, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya up against Lee Zii Jia at 6:00 PM; Axelsen vs Viditsarn final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian triathletes took E.coli medicine for a month, says team doctor
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Noah Lyles hugely important to athletics, says Coe
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles falls off balance beam, finishes fifth in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia swimmers to take long break after “mentally draining” Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: India to face China in skeet mixed team bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: India beats Romania in women’s team table tennis; Lakshya vs Lee at 6PM; India in bronze-medal match in Mixed Team Skeet at 6:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian triathletes took E.coli medicine for a month, says team doctor
    Reuters
  4. Badminton LIVE Score Bronze Medal Match, Paris 2024 Olympics — August 5 Updates: Lakshya up against Lee Zii Jia at 6:00 PM; Axelsen vs Viditsarn final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Zou Jingyuan defends parallel bars title on final day of artistic gymnastics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment