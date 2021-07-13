Home Olympics 2021 P. V. Sindhu on her 2016 Rio Olympics medal: I won the silver, I didn’t lose the gold! At the end of it, one player should win and one should lose. I have taken it in a very positive way. P. V. Sindhu 13 July, 2021 12:50 IST The best part of Rio was obviously getting a medal for the country and standing on the podium. - PTI P. V. Sindhu 13 July, 2021 12:50 IST I just can’t believe it has already been five years – such a wonderful and fantastic journey that I never expected. My live has changed a lot after that silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.When I think back, it was something new. The expectations are a lot more now to give my best and stay focused. Since then, my game has improved a lot, and I’ve learnt a lot more things.The best part of Rio was obviously getting a medal for the country and standing on the podium. Nothing can beat that or be as good as that. I was on cloud nine. It took a while for that achievement to sink in. After that, I gained a lot of confidence and motivation game-wise, on court and off court.READ | Mary Kom on her London Olympics bronze medal and Tokyo: Second appearance, second shotThat was my first Olympics, so I didn’t know how and what it was going to be like. The environment was so different. I had met a couple of athletes from other disciplines earlier and it was nice to interact with them in the Games Village. It was nice to play against some top-level players later on in my discipline.I really enjoyed the whole atmosphere. But again, once back in the room, the focus was on my game and how I should give my best.In the final, it was anybody’s game. I was leading 11-10 in the decider when Carolina Marin took a couple of points and led overall to clinch the gold.At the end of it, one player should win and one should lose. I have taken it in a very positive way. I had to be happy. Yes, if you lose, you will be upset. But the feeling I got when I was standing on the podium was different — I won the silver and I didn’t lose the gold!READ | Saina Nehwal's 2012 London Olympics bronze medal: Hard work, belief and sacrificesThere were no excuses. We got enough time to recover. Draw-wise every match was important from the first round and beating Michelle Li in the preliminary phase was the most decisive moment when I look back because it gave me the desired momentum and confidence. This was evident in the way I beat some big names like Tai Tzu-ying, Wang Yihan, Nozomi Okuhara before losing to Marin.I am looking to change the colour of the medal in Tokyo. I’m really working hard and wish to come back with the gold.As told to V. V. Subrahmanyam Read more stories on Olympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :