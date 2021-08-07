Bajrang Punia wins wrestling bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia beat Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 on Saturday to win bronze medal in the wrestling 65kg freestyle category. With Bajrang's bronze, India has now equalled London's (2012) haul of six medals.

Earlier, Bajrang's dream of winning an Olympic gold medal was shattered as he lost to three-time world champion Haji Aliyev 12-5 in their 65kg semifinal bout on Friday.

Bajrang, wearing a brace on his right knee, won a passivity point inside the opening minute but found it hard to score further. He was constantly on the backfoot, mindful of his injured knee, and showed little attacking intent. Bajrang waited for Aliyev to make a mistake, but the Azerbaijan wrestler was at his dominant best.

Bajrang made repeated appeals to the referee, pointing out that Aliyev was tugging at his jersey, but the officials did not agree.

Aliyev stayed low and worked on Bajrang’s knee and stormed to a 6-1 lead. The Indian continued to play cautiously and when he did attempt to take a point off Aliyev, the Azerbaijani countered to storm ahead 8-1. With the clock ticking down, Bajrang went for the kill, but Aliyev trapped him in a body-lock.

Bajrang sneaked past Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev in his first bout and then got past Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi at the very death of their quarterfinal bout. The Indian, who had a small limp walking into the arena, was put on the activity clock twice against the Iranian. Bajrang managed a buzzer-beating pin on Akmataliev to move into the medal round.

The second-ranked Bajrang had injured his right knee during the Ali Aliyev memorial tournament in Russia in June.