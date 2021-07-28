Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Djokovic keeps going in Golden Slam bid, reaches Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat training partner Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games. AP 28 July, 2021 15:01 IST Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarterfinal on Wednesday. He is now three wins away from the Olympic gold. - GETTY IMAGES AP 28 July, 2021 15:01 IST Novak Djokovic’s Golden Slam bid is alive and well.The top-ranked Serb beat training partner Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games.FOLLOW LIVE - DAY SIX, TOKYO GAMESDjokovic is attempting to become the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year. He has already won the Australian and French Opens plus Wimbledon this year. So now he needs the Tokyo Games title and the US Open trophy to complete the unique collection.ALSO READ - Tokyo Games: Osaka knocked out, no Sumit-Saina in mixed doublesDjokovic is scheduled to play again later with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic against Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefani of Brazil in the opening round of the mixed doubles competition.Djokovic’s quarterfinal opponent in singles will be Kei Nishikori of Japan. Nishikori reached his third straight Olympic quarterfinal by beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :