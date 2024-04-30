CSK’s Fleming: Dube is going to be an impactful player for India

Flying high after a world record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will try to hunt down Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in another away clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

After losing two games in succession against Lucknow Super Giants, the men in yellow made a roaring comeback against the dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad, beating it by 78 runs on Sunday.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming believes his team will hold an edge over Punjab as the visitors are required to adapt to the new conditions here. “I would assume that the Kings would be buoyed by their performance in the last game, but they’ll also be realistic. They have to adjust to new conditions. Chennai is a little bit different.

“The size of the ground is different, and when you’re away from home, you’ve to make those adjustments. But for us, we again just have to restart and try to get the conditions right,” he said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

While acknowledging Punjab’s record chase, Fleming said, “Punjab is a dangerous side. They chased 260, so you have to say that they’ll be confident enough to that performance. What we tend to do is concentrate on enjoying any last performances that went well, but quite quickly flicking into the next challenge,” he added.

CSK is third on the points table after nine games, with five wins and four losses. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has shone with the bat, along with Shivam Dube, who has been driving the side forward with his attacking batting.

Dube - X-Factor player

Dube has scored 350 runs while striking at over 170. The left-hander also made the cut for the 15-man India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

On Dube’s selection, Fleming said, “It’s fantastic. He has proven this year that there’s a lot more to him than just spinners. He has raw power. And in the World Cup, you need some X-factor players, so I’m delighted that he’s going to get the opportunity. He’s a lot more complete in terms of what he’s trying to do and understanding this game and that comes with a little bit of experience.

“We’ve benefited from him and he is working hard on areas in which he wasn’t so strong, also continuing to develop his strength, which is the ability all along and quite regularly, and he’s done that for us this year. So that form continues and he’s going to be an impactful player for India.”

With England naming its provisional squad for the World Cup, which will be held in the Americas and Caribbeans in June, the English board announced that its players will miss the IPL playoffs due to national commitments late in May.

PBKS might miss out on the services of three key players -- Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone -- if it makes the playoffs.

Punjab fast bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said, “I haven’t heard about the English guys who are in the squad but obviously, it’s the thing that we have to think about but all we’re focusing on now is just trying to win games and then we’ll make a decision once that’s been announced.

‘Tricky wicket’

PBKS has an inferior (13-15) head-to-head record against CSK in 28 IPL matches. However, it has beaten the Super Kings in all three games over the last two seasons.

“It’s always a tricky wicket here. Sometimes it’s slow but it looks like we’re playing on a fresh wicket and hopefully it has some extra bounce for the bowlers, seamers especially. Last year when we played here, we beat them. In the last three to four years, we’ve done well against them. But it’s always hard to play against Chennai at their home venue. They know the conditions here and bowl really well in them,” the former Proteas pacer said.

Sam Curran has been the stand-in captain for Punjab over the last four games due to skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s injury. Giving an update on Dhawan and Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza, Langeveldt said “Sikandar Raza has gone to represent his country. We will have an update on Dhawan by tomorrow.”