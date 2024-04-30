Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni was dismissed for a golden duck on his IPL debut during the encounter against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday.
He’s only the second opener to record a golden duck on IPL debut.
Kulkarni, who was part of India’s U19 World Cup squad this year, played his first innings today. He came in as an ‘Impact’ sub in place of Mayank Yadav.
However, Nuwan Thushara got him out LBW on the first ball.
Golden ducks by an opener on maiden IPL innings
Arshin Kulkarni - LSG vs MI 2024
Joe Denly - KKR vs DC 2019
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK’s Fleming: Dube is going to be an impactful player for India
- LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
- LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 26/1 (4) Stoinis, Rahul rebuild
- Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
- Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE