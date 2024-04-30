MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut

Kulkarni is only the second opener to record a golden duck on IPL debut.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 21:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants’ Arshin Kulkarni.
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni was dismissed for a golden duck on his IPL debut during the encounter against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday.

He’s only the second opener to record a golden duck on IPL debut.

Kulkarni, who was part of India’s U19 World Cup squad this year, played his first innings today. He came in as an ‘Impact’ sub in place of Mayank Yadav.

However, Nuwan Thushara got him out LBW on the first ball.

Golden ducks by an opener on maiden IPL innings

Arshin Kulkarni - LSG vs MI 2024

Joe Denly - KKR vs DC 2019

