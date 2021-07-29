Tokyo Olympics Day 8, Indians in action on July 30: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 30 so that you can stay up to speed!

HIGHLIGHTS| Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 7: Mary Kom knocked out by Valencia, Atanu enters pre-quarters, Sindhu into last eight

July 30

4:00 a.m. GOLF Men's Round 2 - Anirban Lahiri & Udayan S Mane

5:00 a.m. EQUESTRIAN

Eventing Dressage Day 1 - Session 1 - Fouaad Mirza (Seigneur Medicott)

5:30 a.m. SHOOTING 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid - Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat (Currently 5th and 25th respectively)

6:00 a.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Pre-quarters - Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (ROC)

6:17 a.m. ATHLETICS Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2 - AM Sable

8:15 a.m. HOCKEY Women's Pool A Match - India vs Ireland

8:18 a.m. BOXING Women's Lightweight Round of 16 (57-60kg) - Simranjeet Kaur Baatth vs Sudaporn Seesondee (THA)

8:27 a.m. ATHLETICS Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5 - J Madari Palliyali

8:35 a.m. onwards SAILING 49er Men Race 7, 8 & 9 - Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar

8:45 a.m. onwards ATHLETICS Women's 100m heat - Dutee Chand

8:48 a.m. BOXING Women's Welterweight (64-69kg) Round of 16

Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-Chin (TPE)

8:48 a.m. SAILING

Laser Radial Women Race 9 & 10 - Nethra Kumanan

10:30 a.m. SHOOTING 25m Pistol Women Final

11:05 a.m. onwards SAILING Laser Men Race 9 and 10 - Vishnu Saravanan

11:15 a.m. onwards ARCHERY Women's Individual Quarterfinals

12 p.m. onwards BADMINTON

Women's Singles Quarterfinal

P.V. Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)

12:15 p.m. onwards ARCHERY Women's Individual Semifinals

1 p.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match

1:15 p.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Gold Medal Match

2 p.m. - EQUESTRIAN

Eventing Dressage Day 1 - Session 2 - Fouaad Mirza (Seigneur Medicott)

3 p.m. HOCKEY Men's Pool A Match - India vs Japan

4:42 p.m. ATHLETICS

4x400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2 - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani & Subha Venkatesan

All timings are in IST