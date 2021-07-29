Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 8, Indians in action on July 30: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST Tokyo Olympics Day 8, Indians in action on July 30: India begins its Olympic charge on Friday with golfers Anirban Lahiri & Udayan S Mane in round 2. Team Sportstar 29 July, 2021 18:35 IST PV Sindhu will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles quarterfinals. Team Sportstar 29 July, 2021 18:35 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 30 so that you can stay up to speed!HIGHLIGHTS| Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 7: Mary Kom knocked out by Valencia, Atanu enters pre-quarters, Sindhu into last eight July 304:00 a.m. GOLF Men's Round 2 - Anirban Lahiri & Udayan S Mane5:00 a.m. EQUESTRIANEventing Dressage Day 1 - Session 1 - Fouaad Mirza (Seigneur Medicott)5:30 a.m. SHOOTING 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid - Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat (Currently 5th and 25th respectively)6:00 a.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Pre-quarters - Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (ROC)6:17 a.m. ATHLETICS Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2 - AM Sable8:15 a.m. HOCKEY Women's Pool A Match - India vs Ireland8:18 a.m. BOXING Women's Lightweight Round of 16 (57-60kg) - Simranjeet Kaur Baatth vs Sudaporn Seesondee (THA)8:27 a.m. ATHLETICS Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5 - J Madari Palliyali8:35 a.m. onwards SAILING 49er Men Race 7, 8 & 9 - Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar8:45 a.m. onwards ATHLETICS Women's 100m heat - Dutee Chand8:48 a.m. BOXING Women's Welterweight (64-69kg) Round of 16Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-Chin (TPE)8:48 a.m. SAILINGLaser Radial Women Race 9 & 10 - Nethra Kumanan10:30 a.m. SHOOTING 25m Pistol Women Final11:05 a.m. onwards SAILING Laser Men Race 9 and 10 - Vishnu Saravanan11:15 a.m. onwards ARCHERY Women's Individual Quarterfinals12 p.m. onwards BADMINTONWomen's Singles QuarterfinalP.V. Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)12:15 p.m. onwards ARCHERY Women's Individual Semifinals1 p.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match1:15 p.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Gold Medal Match2 p.m. - EQUESTRIANEventing Dressage Day 1 - Session 2 - Fouaad Mirza (Seigneur Medicott)3 p.m. HOCKEY Men's Pool A Match - India vs Japan4:42 p.m. ATHLETICS4x400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2 - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani & Subha VenkatesanAll timings are in IST Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :