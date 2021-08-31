Tokyo paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 31 LIVE Updates: Rubina Francis in action in 10m air pistol SH1 Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Catch all the updates from disciplines with Indian athletes in action on Day 7 (August 31) of the showpiece event. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 31 August, 2021 06:30 IST India's Mariyappan Thangavelu in action during the Men's High Jump T63 Final at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 31 August, 2021 06:30 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian athletes in action at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.LIVE UPDATESSHOOTINGRubina Francis- Women's 10m Air Pistol Standing SH1 QualificationRubina is placed second after scoring 91 and 96 in her first two series.Rubina to begin action shortly at the Asaka Shooting RangeStay tuned! The live coverage begins shortly.Indians in action on August 31 (Timings in IST):6:00 a.m- Shooting- Women's 10m air pistol SH1-Qualification- Rubina Francis 6:56 a.m- Athletics- Women's shot put F34 Finals- Bhagyashri Jadhav7:08 a.m- Athletics- Women's 100m- T13 Round 1- Heat 2- Simran Sharma 7:12 a.m- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open 1/8 Elimination) - Rakesh Kumar vs Marian Marecak (Slovakia)8:00 a.m- Table Tennis- Women's team class 4-5 Quarterfinals- China vs India 8:30 a.m- Shooting- Women's 10m air pistol SH1 finals- Rubina Francis (If she qualifies)8:30 a.m- Shooting- Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Qualification- Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj 8:34 a.m- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Quarterfinal)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the Open 1/8 Elimination round)9:08 a.m onwards- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Semifinal)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the Quarterfinals) 9:48 a.m onwards- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Finals/ Medal round)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the semifinals, if he loses then bronze medal match at 9:48 a.m.)11:00 a.m- Shooting- Men's 10m air pistol SH1 finals- Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj (If either qualify to the finals)3:55 p.m- Athletics- Men's High Jump- T63 Finals -Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati4:40 p.m- Athletics- Women's 100m T13 Finals- Simran Sharma (If she qualifies)- RELATED -READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know your sport: Swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Badminton, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Canoeing READ: Tokyo Paralympics Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will Indian athletes play at the Tokyo Paralympics today? Events of Indian interest at the Tokyo Paralympics will begin at 6:00 AM IST on August 31, 2021.Where to watch the Tokyo Paralympics in India?The Tokyo Paralympics can be watched in India live on Eurosport and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed online through official channel of Prasar Bharati sports and DD National on Youtube.