Tokyo Paralympics 2020, August 31 LIVE Updates: Rubina Francis in action in 10m air pistol SH1

SHOOTING

Rubina Francis- Women's 10m Air Pistol Standing SH1 Qualification

Rubina is placed second after scoring 91 and 96 in her first two series.

Rubina to begin action shortly at the Asaka Shooting Range

Indians in action on August 31 (Timings in IST):

6:00 a.m- Shooting- Women's 10m air pistol SH1-Qualification- Rubina Francis

6:56 a.m- Athletics- Women's shot put F34 Finals- Bhagyashri Jadhav

7:08 a.m- Athletics- Women's 100m- T13 Round 1- Heat 2- Simran Sharma

7:12 a.m- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open 1/8 Elimination) - Rakesh Kumar vs Marian Marecak (Slovakia)

8:00 a.m- Table Tennis- Women's team class 4-5 Quarterfinals- China vs India

8:30 a.m- Shooting- Women's 10m air pistol SH1 finals- Rubina Francis (If she qualifies)

8:30 a.m- Shooting- Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Qualification- Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj

8:34 a.m- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Quarterfinal)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the Open 1/8 Elimination round)

9:08 a.m onwards- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Semifinal)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the Quarterfinals)

9:48 a.m onwards- Archery- Men's Individual Compound (Open Finals/ Medal round)- Rakesh Kumar vs TBD (Only if Rakesh wins the semifinals, if he loses then bronze medal match at 9:48 a.m.)

11:00 a.m- Shooting- Men's 10m air pistol SH1 finals- Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh and Singhraj (If either qualify to the finals)

3:55 p.m- Athletics- Men's High Jump- T63 Finals -Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati

4:40 p.m- Athletics- Women's 100m T13 Finals- Simran Sharma (If she qualifies)



