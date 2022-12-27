JANUARY 2022

5 January: Bangladesh beats New Zealand for first time in Tests

Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket with a sensational eight-wicket win in the first Test in Tauranga. - REPORT

7 January: Benjamin Mendyreleased on bail while awaiting trial

The Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been accused of a series of serious sex offences against young women, was freed on bail. The 27-year-old French international had been in custody for more than four months, since first being arrested and charged on 26 August 2021. - REPORT

14 January: South Africa secures 2-1 series win over India

South Africa secured a 2-1 series win over India with a seven-wicket victory in the third Test in Cape Town. Keegan Petersen hit 82 as the Proteas chased down 212 on day four at Newlands. - REPORT

16 January: Australia routs England in 5th Test, completes 4-0 Ashes win

England’s miserable Ashes tour ended on a losing note as Australia surged to a 146-run victory in the final Test to claim a 4-0 series win. Needing 271 to win, England was 68-0 before being bowled out for the addition of another 56 runs in Hobart. - REPORT

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

16 January: Novak Djokovic deported from Australia

Novak Djokovic was detained in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid. He was deported from Australia 10 days later, despite mounting a successful legal challenge. - REPORT

29 January: Ash Barty ends 44-year wait for home Australian Open winner

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open title, ending the home nation’s 44-year wait for a Grand Slam women’s singles champion. - REPORT

30 January: Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title, fighting back from two sets down to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final. The sixth seed Nadal rallied to win 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena. 30 January 2022. - REPORT