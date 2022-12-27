More Sports

2022, The Year In Sports: January recall

2022, The Year In Sports: From Novak Djokovic being detained in Australia to Rafael Nadal winning his 21st Grand Slam, here is a look at the top sporting moments from January.

Team Sportstar
27 December, 2022 15:33 IST
27 December, 2022 15:33 IST
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the Australian Open men’s singles final with trophy. (File Photo)

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the Australian Open men’s singles final with trophy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters

2022, The Year In Sports: From Novak Djokovic being detained in Australia to Rafael Nadal winning his 21st Grand Slam, here is a look at the top sporting moments from January.

JANUARY 2022

5 January: Bangladesh beats New Zealand for first time in Tests

Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket with a sensational eight-wicket win in the first Test in Tauranga. - REPORT

7 January: Benjamin Mendyreleased on bail while awaiting trial

The Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been accused of a series of serious sex offences against young women, was freed on bail. The 27-year-old French international had been in custody for more than four months, since first being arrested and charged on 26 August 2021. - REPORT

14 January: South Africa secures 2-1 series win over India

South Africa secured a 2-1 series win over India with a seven-wicket victory in the third Test in Cape Town. Keegan Petersen hit 82 as the Proteas chased down 212 on day four at Newlands. - REPORT

16 January: Australia routs England in 5th Test, completes 4-0 Ashes win

England’s miserable Ashes tour ended on a losing note as Australia surged to a 146-run victory in the final Test to claim a 4-0 series win. Needing 271 to win, England was 68-0 before being bowled out for the addition of another 56 runs in Hobart. - REPORT

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

16 January: Novak Djokovic deported from Australia

Novak Djokovic was detained in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid. He was deported from Australia 10 days later, despite mounting a successful legal challenge. - REPORT

29 January: Ash Barty ends 44-year wait for home Australian Open winner

Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to win the Australian Open title, ending the home nation’s 44-year wait for a Grand Slam women’s singles champion. - REPORT

30 January: Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title, fighting back from two sets down to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final. The sixth seed Nadal rallied to win 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena. 30 January 2022. - REPORT

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us