AFI VP Pramod Jadam dies of COVID-19 complications Jadam tested positive for COVID-19 last month and died of complications related to the dreaded virus in Ajmer on Tuesday. PTI 24 November, 2020 23:00 IST Jadam was made AFI vice president in the elections held during the Annual General Body Meeting on October 31 in Gurgaon. - TWITTER PTI 24 November, 2020 23:00 IST Athletics Federation of India vice president and Rajasthan association secretary Pramod Jadam died of COVID-19 related complications in Ajmer on Tuesday, sources said.According to sources in the AFI, Jadam tested positive for COVID-19 last month and died of complications related to the dreaded virus."We will miss him and the AFI will always remember him," a top AFI source said.READ | Tokyo governor: Japan can host Olympics despite virus spike Jadam was made AFI vice president in the elections held during the Annual General Body Meeting on October 31 in Gurgaon.He, however, did not attend the AGM and all the office bearers and executive committee members were elected unopposed.