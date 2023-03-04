The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) passed a resolution on Sunday to support the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes ‘in complete neutrality’ in all future international competitions, including the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

“The members came out unanimously in favour of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions in complete neutrality without any sign of identity in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the ANOCA said in its release after the conclusion of its Executive Committee meeting, headed by president Mustapha Berraf.

“Politics cannot put pressure on Sport and withdraw from it all its nobility values ​​which revolve around peace, unity and Solidarity. It recalls that the Athletes must in no case pay the heavy price of a conflict whatever it is and wherever it is,” the release added.

With this declaration, ANOCA aligned itself with the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In its statement, dated January 25, on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes, the IOC proposed, “No athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport. But they would participate in competitions as neutral athletes and in no way represent their state or any other organisation in their country.”

“Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed,” the statement stressed.