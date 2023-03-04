More Sports

African Olympic body aligns with IOC, supports participation of Russian, Belarusian athletes ‘in complete neutrality’

ANOCA members unanimously decided to support the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions with complete neutrality.

Team Sportstar
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania 04 March, 2023 14:59 IST
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania 04 March, 2023 14:59 IST
Mustapha Berraf, the President of ANOC for Africa, oversees the Executive Committee meeting in the 59th ordinary session in Nouakchott, Mauritania on March 4, 2023.

Mustapha Berraf, the President of ANOC for Africa, oversees the Executive Committee meeting in the 59th ordinary session in Nouakchott, Mauritania on March 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ANOCA members unanimously decided to support the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions with complete neutrality.

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) passed a resolution on Sunday to support the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes ‘in complete neutrality’ in all future international competitions, including the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Also Read
Andrey Rublev reiterates anti-war message in Dubai

“The members came out unanimously in favour of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions in complete neutrality without any sign of identity in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” the ANOCA said in its release after the conclusion of its Executive Committee meeting, headed by president Mustapha Berraf.

“Politics cannot put pressure on Sport and withdraw from it all its nobility values ​​which revolve around peace, unity and Solidarity. It recalls that the Athletes must in no case pay the heavy price of a conflict whatever it is and wherever it is,” the release added.

With this declaration, ANOCA aligned itself with the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In its statement, dated January 25, on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes, the IOC proposed, “No athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport. But they would participate in competitions as neutral athletes and in no way represent their state or any other organisation in their country.”

“Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed,” the statement stressed.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us