2022, The Year in Sports: April recall

From Real Madrid winning a record-extending 35th La Liga title to the Australia women’s cricket team stamping its dominance by beating England in the World Cup final, here is a look at the top sporting moments from April.

April 3: Australia on cloud seven

Australia bossed its way to a record-extending seventh Women’s World Cup title with a crushing 71-run win over rival England, stamping its undisputed dominance in the tournament after a breathtaking hundred from Alyssa Healy in the final. REPORT

April 4: Taylor bids adieu

Ross Taylor scored 14 runs in his last innings in international cricket for New Zealand against Netherlands in the third ODI, coming to the crease and leaving it to a standing ovation. The match was Taylor’s 450th and last for New Zealand before he retired at the end of a 16-year international career. The 38-year-old batter played his last Test against South Africa this year but decided to make this match on his home ground at Seddon Park his final bow. REPORT

The Netherlands team form a guard of honour as Ross Taylor of New Zealand walks out to bat in his last game for New Zealand at Seddon Park. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

April 6: Cummins smashes fastest IPL fifty

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins equaled the record for the fastest fifty ever in the Indian Premier League. He joined KL Rahul, reaching the landmark in only 14 balls during a match against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium. REPORT

April 6: Borgohain sets 200m national record

Amlan Borgohain won the men’s 200m gold at the Federation Cup at the Calicut University Stadium with a national record timing of 20.52s, achieving the qualifying standard for the Asian Games in the process. REPORT

April 9: Double delight for Pallikal

Less than six months after giving birth to twins, Dipika Pallikal made the mother of all comebacks when she teamed up with Saurav Ghosal and longtime teammate Joshna Chinappa to win the mixed doubles and women’s doubles title at World Doubles Championships. REPORT

India’s Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa celebrate after defeating England 2-1 in the women’s doubles finals of 2022 WSF World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 12: Mumbai City does Indian football proud

Mumbai City FC scripted history as it fought back from a goal down to stun Iraqi giant Air Force Club 2-1 and become the first Indian club to win a game at the top-tier AFC Asian Champions League. REPORT

April 12: Clijsters bows out

Former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters retired from professional tennis, bringing the curtain down on her career for probably the last time. REPORT

April 15: Root steps down as skipper

England’s Joe Root announced his decision to step down from Test captaincy after five years in charge. REPORT

England captain Joe Root leaves the field after losing the third Test match against West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

April 20: Wimbledon bans Russians and Belarusians

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus were barred from competing at this year’s Wimbledon due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Grand Slam’s organisers All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement. REPORT

April 21: Ten Hag named United coach

Manchester United named Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag as its new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Ten Hag was the fifth permanent manager to be appointed by United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 following David Moyes, Luis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. REPORT

April 25: Alcaraz follows in Nadal’s footsteps

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, aged 18, became the youngest player to enter the top 10 of the ATP world rankings since his compatriot Rafael Nadal did so at the same age in 2005. REPORT

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the Barcelona Open trophy after beating Pablo Carreño Busta. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

April 28: Captain Stokes heralds new dawn

England unveiled Ben Stokes as its Test captain, hoping for a swift turnaround under the talismanic all-rounder after a tame end to Joe Root’s five years in charge of the team earlier in the month. REPORT

April 29: Becker sentenced to prison

Tennis great Boris Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Friday for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. REPORT

April 30: Title No. 35 for Real Madrid

Real Madrid won a record-extending 35th La Liga title after two first-half goals from Rodrygo spurred it to a 4-0 home victory over mid-table Espanyol. The win also made its Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. REPORT

Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates with teammate Lucas Vazquez after scoring their team’s second goal during the LaLiga match against Espanyol. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

April 30: Sindhu wins bronze

PV Sindhu ended her Asian championships campaign with a bronze medal after a heart-breaking semifinal loss in three games to defending champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in Manila, Philippines. REPORT

April 30: Raiola passes away

The super agent in football, Mino Raiola, died due to illness. He was 54 years old. Ering Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were all clients of Raiola. REPORT