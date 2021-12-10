Asian Games 2022 equestrian trials to be held in Mumbai

Mumbai is set to host the equestrian (show jumping) trials for the 2022 Asian Games at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) at Mahalakshmi race course from December 12 to 16.

The event, organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), will be open to athletes aged 16 and above. The competitors, hailing from Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai along with host city Mumbai, will take part in two rounds for teams and individuals under the following categories:

(a) Show Jumping 1.40 m over two rounds for team qualification

(b) Show Jumping 1.50 m over two rounds for individual qualification

Mumbai, which hosts the event for the first-time ever, will also host the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and Senior National Equestrian Championship (SNEC) in December and January, respectively.

"We at EFI are taking progressive steps to provide our riders with International exposures in India and prepare them for Asian Games 2022. After successful completion of the first show jumping selection trial in Bengaluru, we are delighted to bring the second selection trial to Mumbai.

"This will be an opportunity for all promising athletes & horses across the country to showcase their skills and secure a place for themselves to represent India at the 19th Asian Games. Show Jumping as an individual and team sport is gaining popularity and the federation will continue to promote the sport and support athletes to compete at the highest level," Colonel Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General of EFI, said.