Beijing 2022 reports 72 COVID-19 cases among Games personnel from Jan 4-22 Of the confirmed positive cases, 39 were found in testing at the airport and 33 inside the "closed-loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public. Reuters 23 January, 2022 19:03 IST There has been no cases among the 171 athletes and team officials arriving during the period. Beijing Olympics organisers said on Sunday that they had confirmed 72 cases of COVID-19 among 2,586 Games-related personnel arriving in China from Jan 4 to Jan 22, with no cases among the 171 athletes and team officials arriving during that period.RELATED: Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of OlympicsOf the confirmed positive cases, 39 were found in testing at the airport and 33 inside the "closed-loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public. Participants in the bubble are subject to daily testing.