Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal

Published : Jun 19, 2023

C. A. Bhavani Devi, on Monday, scripted history by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the Asian Fencing Championship quarterfinal and securing India its first-ever medal at the event.

The Indian fencer stunned the world number one 15-10 to enter the women’s sabre semifinal. Prior to this match, Bhavani had lost all her three matches against Misaki

Bhavani, however, lost to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in the semifinals 15-14, securing a bronze medal.

Earlier, the 29-year-old received a bye in round 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32. She then went on to defeat the third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta congratulated Bhavani on her historic achievement.

“It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her,” Mehta told PTI.

“Although she lost in the semifinal, the contest was very close. It was a matter of just point. So it’s a big improvement.”

(With inputs from PTI)