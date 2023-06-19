C. A. Bhavani Devi, on Monday, scripted history by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the Asian Fencing Championship quarterfinal and securing India its first-ever medal at the event.
The Indian fencer stunned the world number one 15-10 to enter the women’s sabre semifinal. Prior to this match, Bhavani had lost all her three matches against Misaki
Bhavani, however, lost to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in the semifinals 15-14, securing a bronze medal.
Earlier, the 29-year-old received a bye in round 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32. She then went on to defeat the third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.
Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta congratulated Bhavani on her historic achievement.
“It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her,” Mehta told PTI.
“Although she lost in the semifinal, the contest was very close. It was a matter of just point. So it’s a big improvement.”
(With inputs from PTI)
Latest on Sportstar
- Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
- Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 97/3 (20 overs); Cummins removes Pope; Root continues charge
- Dutch football player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing cousin, sentenced to 18 months
- Five ways in which India can improve its Test cricket fortunes
- Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss Euro qualifier amid reports of captaincy row
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE