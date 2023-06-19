Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal

Bhavani Devi, on Monday, scripted history by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the Asian Fencing Championship quarterfinal and securing India its first-ever medal at the event.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 14:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bhavani Devi in action. (File Photo)
Bhavani Devi in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV
infoIcon

Bhavani Devi in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

C. A. Bhavani Devi, on Monday, scripted history by defeating reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the Asian Fencing Championship quarterfinal and securing India its first-ever medal at the event.

The Indian fencer stunned the world number one 15-10 to enter the women’s sabre semifinal. Prior to this match, Bhavani had lost all her three matches against Misaki

Bhavani, however, lost to Uzbekistan’s Zaynab Dayibekova in the semifinals 15-14, securing a bronze medal.

Earlier, the 29-year-old received a bye in round 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the Round of 32. She then went on to defeat the third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta congratulated Bhavani on her historic achievement.

“It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her,” Mehta told PTI.

“Although she lost in the semifinal, the contest was very close. It was a matter of just point. So it’s a big improvement.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

C. A. Bhavani Devi /

Fencing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 97/3 (20 overs); Cummins removes Pope; Root continues charge
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch football player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing cousin, sentenced to 18 months
    AP
  4. Five ways in which India can improve its Test cricket fortunes
    Amol Karhadkar,Ayan Acharya
  5. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss Euro qualifier amid reports of captaincy row
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Ultimate Table Tennis schedule out; Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis kickstart Season 4 on July 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 19
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2022: India’s League of Legends team to battle for seeding in Macau
    Team Sportstar
  5. Maeder honoured as Skjelmose wins Tour of Switzerland
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 97/3 (20 overs); Cummins removes Pope; Root continues charge
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch football player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing cousin, sentenced to 18 months
    AP
  4. Five ways in which India can improve its Test cricket fortunes
    Amol Karhadkar,Ayan Acharya
  5. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to miss Euro qualifier amid reports of captaincy row
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment