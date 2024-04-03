MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, April 3: Kovai Kings, Super Gillies to play TNPL 2024 opener

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Wednesday, April 3.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 20:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lyca Kovai Kings will begin its title defence in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) against Chepauk Super Gillies in Salem. 
Lyca Kovai Kings will begin its title defence in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) against Chepauk Super Gillies in Salem.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Laxmi Narayanan E
infoIcon

Lyca Kovai Kings will begin its title defence in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) against Chepauk Super Gillies in Salem.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Laxmi Narayanan E

CRICKET

TNPL 2024 to begin on July 5 with Kovai Kings playing Super Gillies

Defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will kickstart the eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 5 in Salem. As in the previous two years, the TNPL will follow a caravan format, with the first leg to be held in Salem (July 5-11), followed by Coimbatore (July 13-18), Tirunelveli (July 20-24) and Dindigul (July 26-28).

ALSO READ: Mustafizur Rahman set to miss at least two matches for CSK in IPL 2024

Dindigul will also host the first two playoff games (Qualifier-1 and Eliminator on July 30 and 31, respectively), while Chennai will host Qualifier-2 on August 2 and the final on August 4.

The league stages will have seven double-headers, with the afternoon matches starting at 3.15 p.m. and all the evening matches starting at 7.15 p.m. DRS will be available for all matches, and the Playoff games will have reserve days.

- Dipak Ragav

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu Premier Lague /

Lyca Kovai Kings /

TNPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 3: Kovai Kings, Super Gillies to play TNPL 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine half-century drives KKR, Raghuvanshi motors on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 EBFC, ISL 10: Saul converts penalty, team level at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennayin FC looks to build on late surge for playoffs as Coyle faces former side Jamshedpur FC
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Sumit Nagal loses in round of 16 in ATP Marrakech Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 3: Kovai Kings, Super Gillies to play TNPL 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. Singapore rules out hosting Commonwealth Games: reports
    AFP
  3. Nikhat, Manika, Sreeshankar’s request for TOPS funding to train abroad cleared by sports ministry
    PTI
  4. Russia accuses IOC chief Thomas Bach of ‘conspiracy’ to exclude its athletes
    Reuters
  5. Gymnastics NZ revamps ‘archaic’ attire rules to help women feel comfortable
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 3: Kovai Kings, Super Gillies to play TNPL 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine half-century drives KKR, Raghuvanshi motors on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 EBFC, ISL 10: Saul converts penalty, team level at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennayin FC looks to build on late surge for playoffs as Coyle faces former side Jamshedpur FC
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Sumit Nagal loses in round of 16 in ATP Marrakech Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment