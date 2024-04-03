CRICKET
TNPL 2024 to begin on July 5 with Kovai Kings playing Super Gillies
Defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will kickstart the eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 5 in Salem. As in the previous two years, the TNPL will follow a caravan format, with the first leg to be held in Salem (July 5-11), followed by Coimbatore (July 13-18), Tirunelveli (July 20-24) and Dindigul (July 26-28).
ALSO READ: Mustafizur Rahman set to miss at least two matches for CSK in IPL 2024
Dindigul will also host the first two playoff games (Qualifier-1 and Eliminator on July 30 and 31, respectively), while Chennai will host Qualifier-2 on August 2 and the final on August 4.
The league stages will have seven double-headers, with the afternoon matches starting at 3.15 p.m. and all the evening matches starting at 7.15 p.m. DRS will be available for all matches, and the Playoff games will have reserve days.
- Dipak Ragav
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports wrap, April 3: Kovai Kings, Super Gillies to play TNPL 2024 opener
- DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Narine half-century drives KKR, Raghuvanshi motors on
- Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 EBFC, ISL 10: Saul converts penalty, team level at half-time
- ISL 2023-24: Chennayin FC looks to build on late surge for playoffs as Coyle faces former side Jamshedpur FC
- Sumit Nagal loses in round of 16 in ATP Marrakech Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE