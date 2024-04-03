Indian sports wrap, April 3: Kovai Kings, Super Gillies to play TNPL 2024 opener

CRICKET

TNPL 2024 to begin on July 5 with Kovai Kings playing Super Gillies

Defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will kickstart the eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 5 in Salem. As in the previous two years, the TNPL will follow a caravan format, with the first leg to be held in Salem (July 5-11), followed by Coimbatore (July 13-18), Tirunelveli (July 20-24) and Dindigul (July 26-28).

Dindigul will also host the first two playoff games (Qualifier-1 and Eliminator on July 30 and 31, respectively), while Chennai will host Qualifier-2 on August 2 and the final on August 4.

The league stages will have seven double-headers, with the afternoon matches starting at 3.15 p.m. and all the evening matches starting at 7.15 p.m. DRS will be available for all matches, and the Playoff games will have reserve days.

- Dipak Ragav