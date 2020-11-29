More Sports More Sports Boxer Duryodhan Negi tests positive for COVID-19 The welterweight (69kg) category boxer had returned to the national training base in Patiala after a Diwali break and tested positive during the mandatory quarantine. PTI 29 November, 2020 16:57 IST The 34-year-old is a seasoned campaigner and has represented India at the various international events as well, including the world championships last year. - TWITTER PTI 29 November, 2020 16:57 IST Former national champion boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure despite being asymptomatic, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) stated on Sunday.The welterweight (69kg) category boxer had returned to the national training base in Patiala after a Diwali break and tested positive for the virus during the mandatory quarantine."He is currently asymptomatic and has been shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital as a precautionary measure," the SAI statement read.READ | K. T. Irfan, sprinter Dutee Chand included in TOPS core group "He had been on leave for the Diwali break and and was in quarantine upon his return. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) established by SAI, he was tested on the 6th day after his return to the camp," it added.The 34-year-old is a seasoned campaigner and has represented India at the various international events as well, including the world championships last year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.