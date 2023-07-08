MagazineBuy Print

Cavendish’s Tour record hopes brought to an end as Briton crashes out

Briton Mark Cavendish has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing during the eighth stage, a 200-km ride from Libourne on Saturday.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 19:37 IST , LIBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mark Cavendish has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing during the eighth stage.
Mark Cavendish has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing during the eighth stage. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mark Cavendish has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing during the eighth stage.

Mark Cavendish’s hopes of breaking the record for stage wins at the Tour de France ended in cruel fashion on Saturday when the Briton crashed out of this year’s race, which he has long said will be his last.

The 38-year-old, who will retire at the end of the year, fell off his bike with 64km left in the eighth stage, and was taken into an ambulance for checks before his withdrawal was made official by race organisers.

The Astana-Qazaqstan rider was looking to become the only man with 35 stage wins on the world’s greatest cycling race to beat the record he shares with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, who bagged 34 victories from 1969-75.

READ | IOC cites support from 120 non-aligned nations to let Russians try to compete at Paris Olympics

On Friday, Cavendish came close to achieving his goal when he took second place in the seventh stage in Bordeaux after suffering a mechanical problem in the final straight.

Cavendish held his right arm after crashing on Saturday, and then held his head in disbelief as he climbed into the race ambulance where doctors strapped his shoulder.

His withdrawal was effectively confirmed when the ambulance’s door was slammed shut, bringing a close to a remarkable Tour de France adventure that started in 2007. 

