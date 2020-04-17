Coronavirus LIVE: BMW International Open, Open de France cancelled

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 1.9 million people, and spreading across 212 countries.

The biggest news from the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from July 24, 2020 to July 23, 2021. Additionally, the Wimbledon has been cancelled and the Champions League and Europa League have been suspended. The England Football Association has also announced that the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely. Several other tournaments, including the IPL, Premier League, The British Open and French Open have been postponed.

Suspensions or cancellations have also impacted the British Open, Moto GP, Bundesliga, ATP and WTA Tours, La Liga, Euro 2020, BWF Tour, ICC World Test Championship, Copa America, and several Formula One (F1) races among others.

Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: