More Sports Coronavirus LIVE: BMW International Open, Open de France cancelled The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 1.9 million people and spread across 212 countries. We provide you the live updates of how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 April, 2020 22:35 IST The European Tour has announced the cancellation of the BMW International Open and Open de France due to the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. (Representative image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 April, 2020 22:35 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, affecting the lives of over 1.9 million people, and spreading across 212 countries.The biggest news from the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from July 24, 2020 to July 23, 2021. Additionally, the Wimbledon has been cancelled and the Champions League and Europa League have been suspended. The England Football Association has also announced that the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely. Several other tournaments, including the IPL, Premier League, The British Open and French Open have been postponed.Suspensions or cancellations have also impacted the British Open, Moto GP, Bundesliga, ATP and WTA Tours, La Liga, Euro 2020, BWF Tour, ICC World Test Championship, Copa America, and several Formula One (F1) races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: