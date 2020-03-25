More Sports Coronavirus LIVE updates: Rescheduling Tokyo 2020 "huge jigsaw puzzle" - IOC The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 19,800 people and spread across 196 countries. We provide you the live updates of how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 March, 2020 22:23 IST IOC president Thomas Bach said all options are being considered when it comes to a new start date for the Olympics. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 March, 2020 22:23 IST The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of around 19,800 people, and spreading across 196 countries.The biggest news for the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to the summer of 2021. Several other tournaments, including the Euro 2020, Champions League and Europa League summit clashes have also been postponed.Cancellations or suspensions have impacted Formula One, the Premier League, French Open, IPL, La Liga, BWF Tour, World Test Championship, PSL and several Formula One races among others.Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: