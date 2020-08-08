More Sports More Sports Cyclists, support staff test negative for Covid-19 before national camp The team of 11 cyclists, four coaches and 16 support staff have already reported for the national camp at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium and are undergoing mandatory quarantine. PTI New Delhi 08 August, 2020 15:52 IST The COVID-19 tests of all cyclists and support staff, ahead of the national camp beginning August 14, have returned negative, the Sports Authority of India said. - TWITTER/ @Media_SAI PTI New Delhi 08 August, 2020 15:52 IST The COVID-19 tests of all cyclists and support staff, ahead of the national camp beginning August 14, have returned negative, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday.The team of 11 cyclists, four coaches and 16 support staff have already reported for the camp at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium and are undergoing mandatory quarantine.“As a proactive, mandatory step SAI has administered the Covid test to all participants, including athletes, coaches, support staff (sporting and non-sporting such as housekeeping, cooks etc) on arrival. The test reports confirm that all of them are Covid negative,” the SAI said in a release.READ| Lockdown leaves junior paddler Swastika Ghosh in dire straits As a further precautionary measure, all of them will undergo tests before the start of the camp to ensure everyone attending the on-field training from August 14 and interacting with athletes is free of coronavirus.“The quarantine zone where athletes, coaches and support staff are housed has been earmarked as the Green Zone and no outsider is being allowed to access the zone or interact with the team to ensure complete sanitisation,” the SAI said.READ| COVID-19: 18 players in Bangladesh football squad test positive “Additionally, a doctor and nursing staff have been stationed in the facility around the clock so that any sudden emergency can be dealt with. The SOP drawn up by SAI and the Health Ministry guidelines are being strictly implemented on campus,” it said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.