Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee submits its Candidature File

The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee today submitted its Candidature File to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), which details the bid’s inspirational, sustainable plan that will provide a gateway to certainty and an enduring legacy for Asia.

The Bid Committee has drawn from Doha’s extensive sports events hosting experience and leveraged its wealth of existing state of-the-art venues and infrastructure to develop its world-leading plan. With all permanent sports venues in place or already planned, Doha 2030 is able to focus on delivering a Games that brings benefits to all of Asia before and after 2030.

Doha 2030 and QOC President President HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani said: “We are honoured to submit our candidature file to the OCA and present how Doha is ready to serve the OCA and Asia through the delivery of a world-class, sustainable Games."

Doha 2030 proposes a compact, sustainable Games, with athletes’ experience placed at its very core. Travel times between venues and the athletes’ village have been minimised and athletes would be located in the heart of the vibrant, diverse and welcoming city.

Doha 2030 CEO and QOC Secretary General HE Jassim Rashid Al-Buenain said: “With all are sports venues and infrastructure already planned or in place, Doha 2030 represents certainty at a time of great uncertainty for Asia and the world. We believe that now is a time when low-risk, responsible and sustainable solutions are what is needed."