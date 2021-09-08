Esports medal events announced for Asian Games 2022

The Olympic Council of Asia has announced the titles for the debut of esports as an official medal sport at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September 2022.

There will be eight medal events, plus two demonstration games, reflecting the popularity and growth of electronic sports in China and Asia.

Official Medal Events Arena of Valor Asian Games Version

Dota 2

Dream Three Kingdoms 2

EA SPORTS FIFA branded soccer games

HearthStone

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version

Street Fighter V Demonstration events AESF Robot Masters-Powered by Migu

AESF VR Sports-Powered by Migu

Mr Lokesh Suji, the Director of Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) lauding the announcement, has said that India will have strong chances of medal finishes in esports in 2022.

“For titles like Hearthstone; EA FIFA, DOTA2, League of Legends, Street Fighter, we have very strong chances of winning Medals for India; Tirth Mehta who got bronze medal last time (2018), will be able to convert that bronze to a Gold this time,” he said.

“We will soon launch the “Road to Asian Games” program in line with AESF, to identify the best of the talent and train them for the main event at Hangzhou, China in September 2022.”

“It’s time for our Sports Ministry to recognize ESFI and our sport ‘esports’."

"We are confident that we will increase our medals tally this time,” he added.

The announcement of the games titles was made on the first day of the two-day Chefs de Mission Seminar video conference for the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday, September 8.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Marshals wins Esports Premier League 2021 Champion

The Director General of the OCA, Mr Husain Al-Musallam, said: “We hope that this announcement allows all participating teams ample time to prepare and equip themselves ahead of the qualifying stages.

“I believe we have ticked all the right boxes ensuring a high level of competition which promises great viewing for enthusiasts and casuals alike.

“We at the OCA are looking forward to working closely with our friends at the Asian Electronic Sports Federation and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee to ensure a successful execution of the esports event at the 2022 Asian Games.”

The Asian Electronic Sports Federation, which is based in Hong Kong, China, has been appointed Technical Delegate of the esports competition at the 19th Asian Games by the OCA.

The AESF will be in charge of the qualifying competition and for the operation and management of the esports competition in Hangzhou.