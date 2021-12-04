Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex: Fairtex beats Ritu Phogat via submission in World Grand Prix Championship Final

India's Ritu Phogat, ranked fourth, lost to second ranked contender Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship final in Singapore on Friday.

Phogat was forced into an armbar submission in the second round of the bout.

Phogat was aggressive with her takedowns early, closing the distance on Stamp, who attacked with kicks from range.

However, the former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion showcased great takedown defense, preventing Phogat from advancing her positions.

In the second round, Stamp locked in a triangle choke after Phogat took her to the mat. She then quickly transitioned to an armbar, which forced the tap at the 2:14 mark.

After the bout, Phogat said, “Today was unfortunate but I gave it my best. I believe that defeat doesn’t come to anyone who refuses to accept it. This may be a ‘speed-breaker’ in my journey but definitely not the end.

This is the test of determination, resilience and hardwork and I promise to make the courage to continue count. I will make sure that I emerge stronger and fierce than ever before. The love and hope of my supporters stirs up the fire in me to reclaim my position at ONE: Championship. I’ll be back soon!”