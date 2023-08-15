MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former British Cycling, Team Sky doctor handed four-year ban for anti-doping rules violation

The former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky was given a four-year ban from all sports on Tuesday for violating anti-doping rules.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 20:27 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Representative Image: Former British Cycling, Team Sky doctor handed four-year ban for anti-doping rules violation
Representative Image: Former British Cycling, Team Sky doctor handed four-year ban for anti-doping rules violation | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Former British Cycling, Team Sky doctor handed four-year ban for anti-doping rules violation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky was given a four-year ban from all sports on Tuesday for violating anti-doping rules.

The sanction for Richard Freeman was handed down by an independent tribunal of the national anti-doping panel for possession of a prohibited substance and two separate charges of tampering.

UK Anti-Doping said Freeman’s ban was effective from December 22, 2020 — the date of Freeman’s provisional suspension — and that he is ineligible for any sporting activity until Dec. 21 next year.

He was charged by UKAD with two violations after he was removed from the medical register because of misconduct following a hearing by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

ALSO READ
Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention

Freeman was a key figure in a period of success for British Cycling and Team Sky from 2010-2017, working closely with Bradley Wiggins when won the Tour de France in 2012 and gold in the time trial at the Olympic Games the same year. He was the physician for Britain’s team at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.

The anti-doping tribunal was satisfied Freeman had intended to make a prohibited substance available to one or more of his athletes when he ordered 30 sachets of Testogel, containing the banned testosterone, in May 2011.

Freeman admitted to lying to UKAD investigators about returning the sachets of Testogel to the supplier, and was also found to have knowingly provided false information to UKAD over his claim that he had written to a non-rider member of staff — for whom he said the product had been ordered — requesting they waive patient confidentiality. They had refused to do so.

British Cycling chairman Frank Slevin noted the verdict and said Freeman’s conduct while employed by the organization “bore no resemblance to the high ethical and professional standards which we, our members and our partners rightly expect.”

Related Topics

British Cycling /

World Anti Doping Agency

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh loses with white to Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, Antim Panghal to travel as reserve
    PTI
  3. Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: A new champion awaits the WWC crown with Matildas eyeing history
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Former British Cycling, Team Sky doctor handed four-year ban for anti-doping rules violation
    AP
  2. Russians might opt out of Olympics: Ukrainian Sports Minister
    AFP
  3. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar lashes out at SAI and Sports Ministry, says Asian Games exclusion is discouraging
    PTI
  4. Los Angeles 2028 decision on new sports in next few weeks, cricket in contention
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 14
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE World Cup: Gukesh loses with white to Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, Antim Panghal to travel as reserve
    PTI
  3. Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: No shame in losing to West Indies, but T20I series defeat a wake-up call for India
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: A new champion awaits the WWC crown with Matildas eyeing history
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment