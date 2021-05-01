More Sports More Sports Geraint Thomas crashes with victory in sight on Tour de Romandie The Briton, who has not won since the 2018 Tour de France, fell on a slippery road with the finish line in sight in a two-man sprint with Canadian Michael Woods. Reuters 01 May, 2021 20:24 IST Great Britain's Geraint Thomas of team Ineos Grenadiers(L) falls, next to the winner of the stage Canada's Michael Woods of team Israel Start-Up Nation(R) during 74th Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race in Thyon-Les Collons, Switzerland, Saturday, May 1, 2021. - AP Reuters 01 May, 2021 20:24 IST Geraint Thomas missed out on his first victory in almost three years when he slipped and crashed with less than 50 metres left in the fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday.The Briton, who has not won since the 2018 Tour de France, fell on a slippery road with the finish line in sight in a two-man sprint with Canadian Michael Woods.READ | Max Verstappen fastest in final Portuguese practice Ineos-Grenadiers rider Thomas eventually crossed the line in third place, 21 seconds behind Woods after also being overtaken by Australian Ben O'Connor.Thomas is second overall, 11 seconds behind Woods ahead of Sunday's final stage, a 16km individual time trial around Fribourg, in which he is expected to do better than the Canadian. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.