Geraint Thomas crashes with victory in sight on Tour de Romandie

Geraint Thomas missed out on his first victory in almost three years when he slipped and crashed with less than 50 metres left in the fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday.

The Briton, who has not won since the 2018 Tour de France, fell on a slippery road with the finish line in sight in a two-man sprint with Canadian Michael Woods.

Ineos-Grenadiers rider Thomas eventually crossed the line in third place, 21 seconds behind Woods after also being overtaken by Australian Ben O'Connor.

Thomas is second overall, 11 seconds behind Woods ahead of Sunday's final stage, a 16km individual time trial around Fribourg, in which he is expected to do better than the Canadian.