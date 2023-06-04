Motorcyclist dies in collision at German Ironman race

Published : Jun 04, 2023 20:15 IST , Berlin, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Representative Image: The cameraman riding on the back of the motorcycle “suffered a shock” and similarly received medical attention, police said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The driver of a motorcycle carrying a cameraman covering an Ironman triathlon in the northern German city of Hamburg died Sunday after colliding with a cyclist participating in the race.

“According to initial indications, there was a head-on collision between the escort motorcycle and an oncoming race cyclist,” Hamburg police said in a statement.

The 70-year-old driver of the motorcycle died “at the scene of the accident”, police said. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

The triathlete, 26, on the road bike was “seriously injured” and taken to hospital.

The cameraman riding on the back of the motorcycle “suffered a shock” and similarly received medical attention, police said.

Public broadcaster ARD cut off its coverage of the event following the incident, though the race continued.

Police blocked off the road, forcing competitors in the European championship event to dismount from their bikes to pass around the scene.

Participants in the Hamburg Ironman triathlon -- a 3.8-kilometre (2.4-mile) swim, a 180-kilometre cycling course and a marathon-length footrace -- are competing for the European title, as well as qualification for the world championships later this year in Nice, France.