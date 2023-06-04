Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Heena Mallick, Bharatpreet Singh win gold; Antima Pal bags bronze in 5,000m event

India’s Antima Pal won bronze in the women’s 5000m race at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship in Yecheon on Sunday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 14:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Heena Mallick.
Heena Mallick. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Heena Mallick. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s Heena Mallick won India’s first gold medal in the women’s 400m event at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship in Yecheon on Sunday.

Mallick won her race in 53.31 secs.

Bharatpreet Singh clinched India’s second gold in the tournament with a 55.66m throw in the men’s discus throw event.

He was able to achieve the mark in his third throw.

ALSO READ
Sanjivani Jadhav finishes second in women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival

Antima Pal won bronze in the women’s 5000m race.

This was India’s first medal in the tournament. Her time of 17:17.11 secs ensured that she finished third.

Her compatriot Bushra Khan Gauri finished fifth with a time of 18:15.98 secs.

The gold and silver medallists of the event Yonezawa Nanaka and Matsumoto Akari are from Japan.

Shyam Milan Bind and Shakeel Q will participate in the men’s 800m final to be held June 5. Bind in his heat clocked 1:52.6 to finish third, while Shakeel clocked 1:51.58 to finish second in his heat.

Abinaya Rajarajan clocked 11.91 secs in her 100m heat to qualify for final.

Related Topics

Rezoana Mallick Heena

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Heena Mallick, Bharatpreet Singh win gold; Antima Pal bags bronze in 5,000m event
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: All You Need To Know, Playing Conditions, squad, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid, to play last match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United in limbo as uncertainty over sale of club affects Ten Hag’s planning
    AP
  5. Jakarta International ePrix: Maserati’s Gunther wins race from Pole
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Heena Mallick, Bharatpreet Singh win gold; Antima Pal bags bronze in 5,000m event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sanjivani Jadhav finishes second in women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival
    Team Sportstar
  3. Two pole vaulters part of Asian U-20 Athletics C’ships team leave for Korea but their poles stuck at Delhi airport
    PTI
  4. ‘Anything is possible’ as Kenya’s Kipyegon shatters 1,500m world record
    Reuters
  5. Diamond League: Faith Kipyegon breaks women’s 1500m world record
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Heena Mallick, Bharatpreet Singh win gold; Antima Pal bags bronze in 5,000m event
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: All You Need To Know, Playing Conditions, squad, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid, to play last match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United in limbo as uncertainty over sale of club affects Ten Hag’s planning
    AP
  5. Jakarta International ePrix: Maserati’s Gunther wins race from Pole
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment