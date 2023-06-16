Cyclist dies from injuries after fall into ravine on Tour of Switzerland

Published : Jun 16, 2023 16:23 IST , LAUSANNE - 1 MIN READ

Swiss rider Gino Maeder has died from the injuries he sustained when he plunged into a ravine during a stage of the Tour of Switzerland, his team Bahrain-Victorious said on Friday.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team,” the team said in a statement.

