Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cyclist dies from injuries after fall into ravine on Tour of Switzerland

Swiss rider Gino Maeder sustained fatal injuries when he fell into a ravine during a stage of the Tour of Switzerland.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 16:23 IST , LAUSANNE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Swiss rider Gino Maeder.
FILE PHOTO: Swiss rider Gino Maeder. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Swiss rider Gino Maeder. | Photo Credit: AFP

Swiss rider Gino Maeder has died from the injuries he sustained when he plunged into a ravine during a stage of the Tour of Switzerland, his team Bahrain-Victorious said on Friday.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team,” the team said in a statement.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Gino Maeder /

Tour of Switzerland /

Cycling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh declares with mammoth 661-run lead in Afghanistan Test
    AFP
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 102/2 (21 overs); Crawley fifty, Root lead charge
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs ex-Brisbane Roar striker Joe Knowles for the upcoming Indian Super League season
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinal: Prannoy leads; Satwik-Chirag through to semis; Srikanth exits
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag to enter semifinals; Srikanth exits
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. McKeown narrowly misses world record as Chalmers lights up 100m freestyle
    AFP
  2. Cyclist dies from injuries after fall into ravine on Tour of Switzerland
    AFP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. India to send 15-member Esports contingent for Hangzhou Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. UFC: Fights dates, location, main events announced for August-September; Road to UFC semifinal on Aug 27
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh declares with mammoth 661-run lead in Afghanistan Test
    AFP
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 102/2 (21 overs); Crawley fifty, Root lead charge
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs ex-Brisbane Roar striker Joe Knowles for the upcoming Indian Super League season
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinal: Prannoy leads; Satwik-Chirag through to semis; Srikanth exits
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag to enter semifinals; Srikanth exits
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment