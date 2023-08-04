MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, August 4

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 4.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 19:26 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
UP Warriorz head coach Jon Lewis (left) and Abhishek Nayar.
UP Warriorz head coach Jon Lewis (left) and Abhishek Nayar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

UP Warriorz head coach Jon Lewis (left) and Abhishek Nayar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The major developments from the world of sports on August 4 where Indians took part are as follows:

CRICKET

Abhishek Nayar on Women’s Premier League

Former India all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar is glad that he could work with the Women’s Premier League side UP Warriorz at the off-season camp, now in progress at Bengaluru.

“I have been tracking the progress of women’s cricket in India over the past few seasons and am now excited to work with the players from the UP Warriorz squad, especially brilliant youngsters such as Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri and Shweta Sehrawat, who have already showcased their immense potential,” said Abhishek. “The camp also presents me with an excellent opportunity to interact with seniors like Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to understand their psyche and motivations that allow them to perform at an elite level.”

He said the WPL would transform the women’s game not just in India but globally as well. “The IPL transformed the game on a global level by packaging itself as the most exciting league in the world,” he said. “The WPL possesses the same potential and will provide a much-needed platform for women’s cricket in India. The league has also helped shine the spotlight on the country’s women’s game, allowing female cricketers to become household names.”

- P.K. Ajith Kumar

MOTORSPORTS

MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 Round-3

Rajiv Sethu, pole position in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category.
Rajiv Sethu, pole position in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Rajiv Sethu, pole position in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai ace Rajiv Sethu and Hyderabad’s Vignesh Goud, both looking to extend their unbeaten run, qualified for pole position in their respective categories as the third round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 commenced at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Friday.

The 24-year-old Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate), winner of all four races so far this season, showed impressive pace in the latter half of the 15-minute qualifying session for pole position in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category, clocking a best lap of 01 minute, 50.457secs, to finish ahead of Petronas TVS Racing team’s threesome of Jagan Kumar (01:50.787), Deepak Ravikumar (01:50.845) and Pune youngster Sarthak Chavan (01:50.849).

Later, 19-year old Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) from Hyderabad, who is unbeaten in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category after four races over two rounds, put in a best lap of 02:08.750 for pole position, ahead of Bengaluru’s Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing, 02:09.170) and Chennai rider Sangeeth S (ACCSYS India Rookie Racing, 02:09.753).

The results (Qualifying – Top 3 Best laps):
National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open:
1. Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (01 min, 50.457secs); 2. Jagan Kumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (01:50.787); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (01:50.845).
Novice (Stock 165cc):
1. Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad, Race’ists Motorcycle Club (02:08.750); 2. Savion Sabu (Bengaluru, Axor Sparks Racing) (02:09.170); 3. Sangeeth S (Chennai, ACCSYS India Rookie Racing) (02:09.753).
Support Event – Stock 301-400cc (Novice):
1. S Rohit Lad (Bengaluru, Pvt) (02:04.718); 2. Aldrin Babu (Thrissur, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (02:04.786); 3. Anand N (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (02:05.181).
Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (RR 310):
1. Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore) (01:54.221); 2. Alwin Sundar A (Chennai) (01:54.871); 3. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (01:54.961).
Girls (Apache RTR 200):
1. Nadine Faith Balaji (Chennai) (02:14.670); 2. Nithila Das (Bengaluru) (02:15.534); 3. Sarah Khan (Mumbai) (02:15.751).

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Abhishek Nayar /

Women's Premier League /

UP Warriorz /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. China vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: CHN 1-2 MAS; Malaysia ahead in third quarter; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India aims for second win; lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pep Guardiola confirms Josko Gvardiol’s medical at Man City and praises his ‘beautiful’ name
    AP
  5. Jyothi Yarraji betters own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles, wins bronze at World University Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. Abu Dhabi to host 2028 road world championships
    Reuters
  3. German sprinters win gold again, Dygert back up to speed
    Reuters
  4. Indian recurve archers fail to secure Olympic quotas
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, August 4
    Team Sportstar
  2. China vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: CHN 1-2 MAS; Malaysia ahead in third quarter; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India aims for second win; lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pep Guardiola confirms Josko Gvardiol’s medical at Man City and praises his ‘beautiful’ name
    AP
  5. Jyothi Yarraji betters own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles, wins bronze at World University Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment