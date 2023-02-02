Indian sports news wrap, February 2

WRESTLING

India’s Aman wins bronze at Zagreb Open wrestling

India’s Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal at the Zagreb Open wrestling championships.

The 17-year-old Aman defeated Zane Raye Rhodes Richards of USA 10-4 on points in the bronze medal contest to finish on the podium of the ranking tournament.

Aliabbas Rzazade of Azerbaijan bagged the gold, beating Yuto Nishiuchi of Japan 2-0 in the final.

The other bronze was won by Beka Bujiashvili of Georgia, who beat Islam Bazarganov of Azerbaijan.

Aman had earlier defeated Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia in the quarterfinals, before losing to Nishiuchi in the semifinals, to qualify for the repechage round as his Japanese opponent went on to reach the final.

-PTI

Golf

Ridhima makes a modest start in Sun City; Pranavi way behind

Indian golfer Ridhima Dilawari got off to a modest start carding a 4-over 76 that placed her tied 32nd in the first round of the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s SuperSport Ladies Challenge.

The other Indian in the field, Pranavi Urs had a rough start with 10-over 82 and was way down in tied 73rd place.

Lee-Anne Pace, one of the legends of women’s golf in South Africa, carded a three-under-par 69 in the weather-affected opening round.

Pace had an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys on the Gary Player Country Club layout at Sun City on day one of the in the season-opening event. She led Lily May Humphreys of England by one shot.

Humphreys shot 2-under 70 that included an eagle on 18th and three other birdies.

Ridhima started with a double bogey on the tenth, bogey-bogey on eight and ninth. In between she had four birdies, back-to-back efforts of 17-18 and third and fifth. There were three other bogeys.

Both Pace and Humphreys had an eagle each on the 18th which is better known as the iconic island hole played as the ninth in many other tournaments.

-PTI