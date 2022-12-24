Indian sports news wrap, December 24

TENNIS

Priska Nugroho of Indonesia stayed on course for her second successive title as she beat Anastasia Kulikova of Finland 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Complex on Saturday.

In the final, Priska will play Valeria Savinykh who ousted third seeded Ankita Raina for the loss of five games.

Priska partnered Ekaterina Yashina to win the doubles final 6-3, 6-1 against the top seeded Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare who had emerged champions last week in Solapur.

The results:

Singles (semifinals): Valeria Savinykh bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-4; Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (final): Priska Nugroho (Ina) & Ekaterina Yashina bt Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Top seed Jason David beat sixth seed Satwik Murali 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the boys final of the AITA National series under-18 tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy on Saturday.

Jason had not dropped a set in the first rounds, but recovered after losing the first set in the final to assert his strong game.

The results:

Under-18 boys (final) Jason David bt Satwik Murali 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SHOOTING

World champion Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Makhija, Kiran Jadhav, Yukthi Rajendra, Ashi Chouksey and Shriyanka Sadangi will be some of the leading shooters competing in the 13th RR Lakshya Cup shooting championship at the Kamala Sports Academy, Panvel, on Sunday.

The championship, which has been promoting gender equality since the first edition in 2008, long before the International federation followed suit, thanks to the foresight of Dronacharya awardee Suma Shirur, will offer Rs.150,000 for the champion of the main event, and Rs.75,000 for the junior champion. Both the champions will also get top of the line Capapie Jacket-Trouser set.

There will also be cash prizes for the second and third place holders, apart from three special pizes of Rs.25,000 each to the shooters of “maximum inner tens”, “best series”, and “maximum 10.9s”.

Some of the champions and medallists of Lakshya Cup over the years, like Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil have gone on to represent the country in the Olympics. The junior gold winner of 2017, Shahu Tushar Mane went on to win the silver in the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018.

-Kamesh Srinivasan