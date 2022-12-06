Indian Sports News Wrap, December 6

HOCKEY

Skipper Pragya Mourya (2) and Raju Ranwa scored the goals in guiding Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to a 3-0 victory over Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a group-C league match of the Nehru women’s hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.

The results (league):

CRPF (Pragya Mourya 2, Raju Ranwa) bt SAI, Delhi 3-0

Railway Sports Promotion Board (Gagandeep Kaur, Aishwarya Chavan, Preeti Dubey, Shilpi Dabas, Anupa Barla) bt Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy, Amritsar (Tanya) 5-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament

Qualifier Kanupriya Rajawat beat fifth seed Shefali Arora 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, Kanupriya will face top seed Kavya Khirwar who cruised past Smita Walhekar for the loss of one game.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Kavya Khirwar bt Smita Walhekar 6-0, 6-1; Manupriya Rajawat bt Shefali Arora 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; Rachita Talwar bt Muskan Prajapati 6-0, 6-1; Riya Sachdeva bt Sanjami Arora 6-3, 6-2; Radhika Yadav bt Diya Tyagi 6-1, 6-0; Shruti Gupta bt Chahat Duhan 6-4, 6-2; Tamanna Panwar bt Ritu Rai 6-4, 4-1 (conceded); Riya Uboveja bt Poorvi Bhatt 6-3, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF women’s tournament

Qualifier Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand beat Karman Kaur Thandi 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the $100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

A victory for Karman would have fetched her a meeting with the former top-10 player, Kristina Mladenovic of France.

The results:

$100,000 ITF women, Dubai, UAE

Singles (first round): Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL-

Ibrahim Nurudeen struck a brace to guide Real Kashmir to a 2-1 win over Sreenidi Deccan in a sixth-round match of the I-League, here on Tuesday.

The ‘Snow Leopards’ trailed until the hour mark after Sreenidi Deccan struck through Asheer Akhtar in the 12th minute but the home side made a remarkable comeback to notch up its fifth win of the season at the TRC Stadium Nurudeen restored parity in the 61st minute by converting from the spot and scored the winner in the stoppage time to hand his side all the three points.

The win saw Real Kashmir maintain their top spot in the I-League table with 16 points. They unbeaten this season with five wins and one draw.

“The boys simply lived up to the occasion and gave their best to keep the flag of Snow Leopards flying,” said RKFC coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

“It was a formidable challenge to beat a team like Sreenidi Deccan. The team played exceptionally well to stage a comeback after being down 0-1 in the first half,” said RKFC chairman Sandeep Chattoo.

-PTI

Gokularm Kerala returns home with high hopes

A return to the home ground, the Gokulam Kerala men must be hoping, will also mark a return to form. They are lying fifth in the table, after being held 1-1 by Kenkre in their last match.

They should be keen to take full points off Sudeva Delhi at the Malappuram Districts Sports Complex Stadium in Manjeri on Wednesday. They cannot be satisfied with anything less from a match against an opponent yet to avoid a defeat in four attempts.

Gokulam Kerala training ahead of its I-League match against Sudeva Delhi. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Gokulam, the champion for the last two years, will also be desperate to score some goals. It has netted just three goals from five games.

Gokulam is on eight points – that is eight behind the table-topper Real Kashmir. Sreenidi Deccan is on 12, followed by RoundGlass Punjab and Rajasthan United, who have 10 points each.

-P.K. Ajith Kumar

Inaugural Beach football National Championship set to be held in Surat in February

The inaugural Beach Football National Championship is set to be held in Surat in February next year.

The Beach football Committee of the All India Football Federation on Tuesday recommended the formation of a sub-committee that will look into the operational aspects of hosting the tournament in the first half of February.

The committee asked the AIFF secretariat to frame the regulations for Beach Soccer and invite all the state associations to send their entries for the tournament.

“The Committee also felt that the beach soccer players should be of a different breed than regular footballers, and as such, those registered for professional tournaments like the Hero Santosh Trophy, Hero ISL and Hero I-League should not be allowed to participate in the Beach Soccer Championship,” an AIFF release said.

Meanwhile, the Futsal Committee of the AIFF also recommended that the Futsal Club Championship 2022-23 be held in New Delhi from January 9 to 22 with 13 teams taking part in it.

It was also recommended that the top three teams from last season’s championship be given direct entry.

The Committee said the AIFF should nominate the champions of the 2022-23 season to play in the AFC Futsal Club Championship. It also recommended scouting of players for the national team, which would also take part in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers in October next year.

-PTI