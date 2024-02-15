Indian sports news wrap, February 15

GOLF

Rahil Gangjee takes two-shot lead in round three of PGTI Players C’ship

Bengaluru-based Rahil Gangjee struck the day’s joint-lowest score of six-under 64 in the third round to storm into a two-shot lead at the Rs 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Thursday.

Gangjee (65-65-64) produced a second straight bogey-free round to move up one spot from his overnight tied second spot with a total of 16-under 194.

Manu Gandas (65-67-64), the 2022 PGTI Ranking champion, overnight leader Arjun Prasad (62-65-69) and Saptak Talwar (66-65-65) were tied for second place at 14-under 196.

-PTI

TENNIS

Ramkumar, Mukund given the wild cards for the Maharashtra Open Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan and S Mukund have been given the wild cards for the Maharashtra Open Challenger tennis tournament to be played at the Balewadi Stadium from Monday.

“We at the Department of Sports are thrilled to support such a huge international event which goes a long way in promoting the image of the Pune Metropolis universally”, said the Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services of Maharashtra Government, Rajesh Deshmukh.

“Organising the Challenger is a continuation of a grand vision of MSLTA for tennis development in Maharashtra”, said the Chairman of MSLTA, Prashant Sutar.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Taanissh Nanda outplayed second seed Ronnie Vijaykumar 6-1, 6-0 in the boys quarterfinals of the Ramesh Desai memorial National under-12 tennis championship at the GA Ranade Centre on Thursday.

Top seed Yuvaan Garg overcame a stiff challenge from Nibras Hussain 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

In the girl’s section, the top four seeds Srishti Kiran, Khushi Kadian, Sarena Gehlot and Padma Rameshkumar made the semifinals.

The results (quarterfinals) Under-12 boys: Yuvaan Garg bt Nibras Hussain 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Aarav Chhallani bt Vir Chattur 6-1, 6-0; M Puneet bt Yashvardhan Singh 6-2, 6-4; Taanish Nanda bt Ronnie Vijaykumar 6-1, 6-0. Under-12 girls: Srishti Kiran bt Parinitha Vattaprambil 6-3, 6-0; Padma Rameshkumar bt Tamanna Nair 6-2, 6-3; Sarena Gehlot bt Eshitha Sriyala 6-2, 6-3; Khushi Kadian bt Srushti Suryavanshi 6-3, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan