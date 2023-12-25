MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, December 25

Here all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Monday, December 25.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 20:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yamalapalli.
FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yamalapalli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sahaja Yamalapalli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

The champion of the last tournament Sahaja Yamalapalli has been seeded seventh in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament to be played at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex, Navi Mumbai from Tuesday.

The player whom Sahaja had beaten in the final in Solapur, Ekaterina Makarova has been seeded No.1, as some of the better ranked players withdrew.

The Asian Games mixed doubles gold medalist Rutuja Bhosale is the other Indian to be seeded, fifth behind Moyuka Uchijima, Justina Mikulskyte and Sapfo Sakellaridi.

While it is a strong field, and some of the leading Indian players like Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi are missing owing to their recent marriage, it should be some added motivation for the Indian players to be at their competitive best, as the event has not witnessed an Indian singles or doubles champion in ten editions so far.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty had won the tournament in Bengaluru before Sahaja followed up last week in Solapur. The likes of Vaidehi Chaudhari and Zeel Desai are also capable as they have been showing in the circuit.

Lakshmi Prabha and Humera Baharmus did well to make the main draw through a tough qualifying event, featuring three rounds.

It should be interesting to see who rises to the challenge this week and breaks the voodoo.

Seedings
1. Ekaterina Makarova, 2. Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn), 3. Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu), 4. Sapfo Sakellaridi (Gre), 5. Rutuja Bhosale, 6. Diana Marcinkevica (Lat), 7. Sahaja Yamalapalli, 8. Ksenia Zaytseva.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Sahaja Yamalapalli /

Ankita Raina /

Karman Kaur Thandi /

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 25
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Naveen reaches 1000 raid points as Dabang Delhi leads vs Bengal Warriors - BW 20-30 DD; Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers later - PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL: Naveen Kumar completes 1000 raid points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Newcastle’s Howe ‘desperate’ for Boxing Day redemption after Luton loss
    Reuters
  5. ‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Mo Salah says in Christmas message on his social media
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 25
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 24
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sanjay Singh says being close to Brij Bhushan does not make him a “dummy candidate”
    PTI
  4. Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh to return Padma Shri over WFI president’s election
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, December 23
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 25
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Naveen reaches 1000 raid points as Dabang Delhi leads vs Bengal Warriors - BW 20-30 DD; Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers later - PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL: Naveen Kumar completes 1000 raid points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Newcastle’s Howe ‘desperate’ for Boxing Day redemption after Luton loss
    Reuters
  5. ‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Mo Salah says in Christmas message on his social media
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment